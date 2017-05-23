Robert Downey Jr. purchases $10.5 million windmill home

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has some a new residence in New York’s Hamptons, and from the looks of it, the purchase is a wind-wind.

The eccentric mansion, fully equipped with a windmill, is eye-catching on the inside and out.

According to Behind the Hedges, the home was built near the end of the 19th century and was recently listed with a $10.5 million price tag.

Pictures of the home show lush grounds and a spacious interior.

The four-acre property has three-car garage, a 50-foot pool, a guest house, a tennis court and gardens. Though the windmill has previously only been for show, offices and libraries are contained inside of it.

The 52-year-old actor will have quite the summer ahead of him living in a home that will blow many people away, figuratively speaking.