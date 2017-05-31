Rock star Gregg Allman to be buried near brother in Macon, Georgia 

Listen Live
Celebrity News
The funeral for legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman is scheduled for Saturday in Macon, Georgia. Allman died last weekend at the age of 69.

Rock star Gregg Allman will be laid to rest Saturday in Macon, Georgia where The Allman Brothers Band first rose to fame.

A private memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, according to local media reports. Following the service, Allman will be buried near his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery. 

Fans are expected to line the procession route from the chapel to the cemetery.

Allman, 69, died on May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia. Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, said he died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after a recurrence of liver cancer.

Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock.

 

    A Jacksonville man is charged with three counts of coercion of commercial sexual activity for human trafficking, after an investigation involving a number of different local, state, and federal agencies.   The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and investigators with the Human Rights Division of the State Attorney's Office all played a role in the case against Patrick Trottie, 43.   According to court documents, Trottie is accused of committing human trafficking related crimes from November 15, 2016 to February 10, 2017.   Those documents accuse Trottie of offering multiple female victims heroin and then not letting them leave his hotel room, until they paid off their debts via prostitution services.   Trottie would allegedly set the victims up profiles online, set up 'dates', and then stand as a lookout nearby.   The documents also claim Trottie would get violent if any of the victims attempted to leave. In one case, he allegedly threatened one of the victims that he would kill her, if she didn't work to pay her debts, while holding a handgun.   Undercover detectives with JSO arrested Trottie, after setting up a meeting with one of the victims in February 2017. Trottie was taken into custody for being in possession of marijuana and cocaine.   Trottie was re-arrested on human trafficking charges on May 30th. 
    For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida. ﻿GALLERY:Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh reports the largest hail- at 3.5”- was in Jacksonville Beach. There were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well. There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport. Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach. ﻿PODCAST: Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh
    While Orange Park homeowners continue to work on cleaning up the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather, fire crews are trying to fully contain a 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightning. ﻿GALLERY: Severe weather damage in Northeast Florida The fire along Warner Road along the Clay County-Putnam County border was initially estimated at 600 acres Tuesday, but more precise mapping took place in to Wednesday, confirming the size at 630 acres. The fire is 80% contained, with twelve dozers and several county units working on fire lines through today.  The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says the fire is currently three miles from the nearest structure.  This fire was sparked by lightning, but Putnam County still has a burn ban in place. Clay County rescinded its burn ban earlier this week.
    If you’re having trouble getting proper shut-eye at night, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of all American adults don’t get enough sleep. >> Read more trending news And while many poor sleepers and those clinically diagnosed with insomnia disorder rely on effective (and oftentimes, expensive) sleeping pills, experts warn against the potential downsides of the drugs. “Sleeping pills are extremely hazardous,” Arizona State University sleep researcher Shawn Youngstedt  told CNN Tuesday. “They are as bad as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. Not to mention they cause infections, falling and dementia in the elderly, and they lose their effectiveness after a few weeks.” But there’s good news for insomniacs -- more and more research shows simply exercising can reduce insomnia. One study conducted by Rush University clinical psychologist Kelly Glazer Baron found older women suffering from insomnia saw significant results after exercising, including improved sleep, more energy and less depression, CNN reported. Exercise is also beneficial for those suffering sleep apnea, a condition that causes people to temporarily stop breathing while they sleep, as well as those suffering with restless-leg syndrome, which causes the legs or other parts of the body to itch, burn or move involuntary, according to CNN. Sleep deprivation is a serious issue and insufficient sleep has been linked to several chronic conditions and cardiovascular diseases in the past. A recent study found sleep deprivation may even cause the brain to eat itself. So if you’re having trouble getting sleep at night, put those pills away and try getting the CDC-recommended two and a half hours of exercise per week.
    President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has come under increased scrutiny after reports surfaced last week claiming that he discussed setting up a secret communications channel with Russian officials late last year. >> Read more trending news Kushner became a senior White House adviser in January. In preparation for the role, he resigned as CEO of Kushner Companies, a real estate development firm founded by his father, Charles Kushner, and as publisher of the New York Observer. The appointment led to accusations of nepotism and worries over possible conflicts of interest, although the Department of Justice said in an opinion before Kushner was sworn in that the appointment did not violate any laws. But even before his formal appointment, Kushner played a significant role in his father-in-law’s presidential campaign. Here are five things to know about the real estate mogul: Kushner was born Jan. 10, 1981, in New Jersey. He is the eldest of four children born to Seryl and Charles Kushner. He took over the family business at a young age after his father pleaded guilty in 2004 to charges of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions. Charles Kushner was sentenced to two years in federal prison after making a plea deal with then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie, The New York Times reported. Amid a family dispute, Charles Kushner admitted to hiring a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, arranging to secretly record the encounter and planning to send a copy of the tape to the man’s wife, Charles Kushner’s sister. Jared Kushner became the public face of Kushner Companies when he was 24. The Kushner family is worth an estimated $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. Jared Kushner married Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, in 2009. The couple met in 2007 at a business lunch set up by friends who thought they might be able to work together, according to a 2015 Vogue profile of Ivanka Trump. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Ivanka Trump told the fashion magazine. “Whenever we see them we’re like, (it was) the best deal we ever made.” Ivanka Trump converted to her husband’s faith, Judaism, and the couple was married in 2009 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Despite his lack of government experience, Jared Kushner has pull within the Trump administration and was described during the race for the White House as a “de facto campaign manager.”  The New York Times reported in July that Kushner was “involved in virtually every facet of the Trump presidential operation.” His involvement propelled him into the spotlight. “We don’t have kings and queens in America, so we treat our presidents and first ladies like kings and queens,” billionaire real estate mogul Jeff Greene told real estate news site The Real Deal. “Jared will be the prince.” After Trump’s inauguration, Jared Kushner was named senior adviser to the president and was tasked with, among other things, brokering peace in the Middle East. Kushner encouraged Trump to fire FBI director James Comey earlier this month, putting him in direct opposition to White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, according to Politico. Kushner’s alleged communications with Russia have gained the FBI’s attention, according to a report in the Washington Post. Citing unidentified U.S. officials who were briefed on the situation, the Post claimed Kushner discussed creating a secret communications channel with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. The newspaper reported that Kushner asked about the possibility of creating such a channel in December during a meeting with ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The newspaper noted that Russia is known to feed false information through its communications streams in order to throw off possible snoopers. However, officials who spoke with the Post said it was unknown what Kislyak would have gained by lying about his communications with Kushner.
