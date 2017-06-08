Listen Live
Celebrity News
Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy
Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Solei
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 30: Olympian Ryan Lochte swims in the pool at the "O" theater as he and dancer Cheryl Burke rehearse for their "Dancing with the Stars" performance with the cast of "O by Cirque du Soleil" at the Bellagio on September 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Solei

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid have welcomed a baby boy, according to US Weekly. Their son was born Thursday at 5:46 a.m., according to the tabloid.

The couple announced the news that they were expecting in December, two months after getting engaged.

Patiently waiting.... #magical #babyboy

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Lochte said in interviews that they planned to give the baby a unique name. The couple named their son Caiden Zane Lochte.

Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Just days before giving birth, Reid took to social media to debut her baby bump.

“I feel like I’ve been pregnant for 3 years,” she captioned the photo.

I feel like I've been pregnant for 3 years.

A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on

