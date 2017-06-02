Schwarzenegger chides Trump over Paris climate agreement pullout

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger had some pointed words for Donald Trump about the president’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

"One man cannot destroy our progress,” the “Terminator” star said in a video recorded for Attn and shared on Twitter. “One man can't stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can't go back in time. Only I can do that."

Despite his deadpan delivery, Schwarzenegger said the most important job for the president is to protect the American people, and a clean environment is part of that responsibility, Mashable reported.

"No one remembers the people who told President Kennedy not to go to the moon. We remember the great leaders. The great leaders that don't walk backwards into the past, but great leaders that charge forward towards the future," Schwarzenegger said.