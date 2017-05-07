Selena Gomez: ‘13 Reasons Why’ renewed for second season

The controversial Netflix program “13 Reasons Why” has been renewed for a second season by Netflix, according to Selena Gomez, one of the series’ executive producers.

>> Read more trending news

"Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming," Gomez posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, the show focuses on the suicide of teenager Hannah Baker and its impact on her fellow high school students after she leaves behind 13 cassette tapes that explain her decision.

The cast for Season 2 has not been announced.

Since its debut on March 31, “13 Reasons Why” has become the most-tweeted about show of 2017, with Netflix reporting more than 11 million mentions, EOnline reported.

Asher hinted at a potential second season, although he never wrote a follow-up to his debut novel.

“I'd just like a continuation of all those characters,” Asher told Entertainment Weekly. “I'm curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What's going to happen to Mr. Porter? I'd thought of a sequel at some point. I'd brainstormed it, but decided I wasn't going to write it. So I'd love to see it.”