Smash hit ‘Mama Mia’ film sequel in works; original cast set to return

A sequel to the 2008 box office smash “Mama Mia” is in the works with most of the original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan, expected to return, according to media reports.

“Mama Mia: Here We Go Again” is shaping up as both a prequel and a sequel and will be directed by “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” writer Ol Parker, The Hollywood Reporter said, with a release date sometime next year.

The original Universal film was based on the Broadway musical which used songs from the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA to tell the story of a girl trying to find her real father before her wedding in Greece.

The hit movie grossed a whopping $609 million worldwide, according to THR.