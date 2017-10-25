Singer Tamar Braxton is ending her marriage to her husband-manager Vincent Herbert just one month before their ninth wedding anniversary.

TMZ reported that Braxton, 40, filed for divorce in Los Angeles. A representative for the singer confirmed the news to People.

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” the statement said. “Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

The Associated Press reported that Braxton is seeking joint custody of Logan but wants him to live with her.



Braxton had been dating Herbert, a 44-year-old music producer, since 2003. They were married in 2008.

A new trailer for the upcoming season of couple’s WeTV reality show, “Tamar & Vince,” indicates strife in the marriage.

“It started off being inspired by my parents’ divorce,” she says in a radio interview documented on the show. “And then it turned into my own life.”

In September, Braxton said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that her latest album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” would be her last.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she said.

In an Oct. 5 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Braxton said that music is the source of most of her arguments with Herbert.

“Marriage is great, but it’s hard as hell. Every day is something new. I’m not gonna sit up here and act like everything is peaches and cream every day because it is definitely not. But (music) is what we bump heads on the most. I’m a real creative person and I’m really passionate about.”

“If he’s not happy with me, I would want him to be happy with somebody else,” she later said in the interview when asked about being married for so long.

The fifth season of “Tamar & Vince” starts Nov. 9.