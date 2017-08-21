Taylor Swift teases fans with snaky return to social media

Days after surprising fans by disappearing from social media and having her website go dark, Taylor Swift is returning with a few selective images.

Billboard reported Friday that Swift deleted her profile picture on her Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook pages, and her official website went black.

Swifties -- Swift’s fan base -- speculated about the change. Three years ago on Aug. 18, she released her single “Shake It Off,” leading some to think it was tied to the anniversary of the release.

Others thought she was teasing a new music project fans are calling TS6, after what will be her sixth studio album.

All fans got a hint Monday when clips of the tail of what looks like a snake or some other reptile appeared on her social media pages, according to CNN.

The snake imagery could be Swift taking a jab at the snake label she has been given in recent years, notably by Kim Kardashian. In 2016, Kardashian “exposed” Swift for her story about not giving Kanye West approval to reference her in a song. Kardashian posted a series of Snapchat videos showing West speaking to Swift over the phone and getting her permission to reference their feud in his song “Famous.”

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that (expletive) famous,” West says in the song.

“I mean, what’s dope about the line is it’s very tongue-and-cheek either way,” Swift was heard telling West over the phone. “And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.”

Joseph Kahn, who directed Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and others in 2015, linked to the singer’s tweet with the reptilian video and only commented with a smiley face.

He also teased something from Swift coming at noon, but nothing has shown up on her social media pages since the video post.

“People shouldn’t take my tweets literally, metaphorically, alliteratively, seriously, or ironically,” Kahn said nearly 20 minutes past noon.

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

People shouldn't take my tweets literally, metaphorically, alliteratively, seriously, or ironically. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Her official website remains black.

The social media change comes after a jury sided with Swift in in her suit against radio DJ David Mueller who she said groped her at a pre-concert photo-op. Judge William J. Martinez ordered Mueller to pay Swift a symbolic $1.

Swift, her record label, Big Machine Label Group, and her representative have not commented on the changes on her social media platforms.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images/Getty Images Taylor Swift may be teasing a new project on social media.