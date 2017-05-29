Tiger Woods issues statement on DUI arrest, says no alcohol involved

Tiger Woods is apologizing to family, friends and fans following his DUI arrest early Monday in Juniper, Florida.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” the pro golfer said in a statement Monday night, according to The Associated Press.

Woods clarified that “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” not alcohol, was a factor in the arrest.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Woods, 41, was arrested around 3 a.m. ESPN reported he was booked at 7:18 a.m. People reported that he was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images JUPITER, FL - MAY 29: In this handout photo provided by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) May 29, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. Woods has been released on his own recognizance. (Photo by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Woods said in a blog post on his website last week that, following a recent surgery on his back, he is focusing on short-term goals rather than a fast return to golf.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” he wrote. “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

“It was instant nerve relief,” Woods said of the surgery. “I haven’t felt this good in years.”

The surgery was the fourth done on his back since spring 2014.

Woods said that “the long-term prognosis is positive” for a return to golf.

Read Woods’ full statement, from USA Today, below:

