Trump hosts Nugent, Kid Rock and Palin for dinner

As Ted Nugent might have sang, it was a free for all at the White House on Wednesday night.

>> Read more trending news

The conservative rock ’n’ roll singer joined fellow musician Kid Rock and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for dinner with President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Palin thanked the president for the invitation and shared photos of herself, Nugent, and Kid Rock around the desk with Trump in the Oval Office. Another photo shows Palin talking with Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner. The trio also posed with a portrait of Hillary Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state who lost to Trump in last November’s election.

Nugent was not a fan of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. In 2014, he called Obama a “subhuman mongrel,” NBC News reported. Nugent later apologized, "not necessarily to the President — but on behalf of much better men than myself," according to NBC News.

A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite! 🇺🇸 Posted by Sarah Palin on Thursday, April 20, 2017