Tyra Banks’ baby boy makes his debut in an adorable Father’s Day photo

“America’s Got Talent” and “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks has shared a first look at her son, York Banks Asla, in a new Instagram photo.

People reported that this is the first public photo of Banks’ son, who was born last January via gestational surrogate.

The 16-month old boy is Banks’ first child with her boyfriend, photographer Erik Asla. She posted the picture with the caption “To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too ... HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! -York.”

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Banks also used Father’s Day to post a picture of her father to Instagram.

Papa & Teen TyTy 💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Banks recently told People that York has been traveling with her for AGT.

“My schedule tends to get insane, so I’m extremely lucky that I can bring him to work with me. He’s already making friends with the crew and loves running around,” she said. “He is obsessed with big vehicles, so watching the production trucks move is a treat for him.”

Banks also said her son is her “little helper.”

“He’s in love with his baby-sized broom,” she said. “Right now, he is into everything and anything, especially stuff he can push or move, so his curiosity is constantly making me laugh.”