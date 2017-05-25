Céline Dion was a reflection of Disney princess Belle at her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas on Wednesday.

At the concert, Dion performed her new hit “How Does a Moment Last Forever” from the new “Beauty and the Beast” film for the very first time for the crowd. The song was played during the end credits of the film.

Dion payed homage to Belle during the performance by wearing a yellow ball gown like the heroine wears in the film. As she sang, the ballroom dance scene played on the screens behind her.

On Tuesday, Dion addressed the attack near the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

“What happened last night, makes no sense whatsoever. We live in different times and we need to love each other more than ever,” Dion said. “We need to support each other more than ever as well. What do you say we show our love to all of those in Manchester tonight? What do you think about that?”

She then asked her audience, background vocalists and band to stand and join hands for a moment of silence for the victims.

“They will be seeing you and they will feel your love,” she said.