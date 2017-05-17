Actor Zac Efron has signed on to play Ted Bundy in a new independent movie on the life of the notorious 1970s serial killer, according to Variety.

>> Read more trending news

The 29-year-old Efron is set to star in the film called “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Producer Nicholas Chartier told Variety he’s been wanting to work with Efron for some time.

Al Seib/LA Times via Getty Images Actor Zac Efron is pictured here backstage at the 86th Annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. Efron is starring in a new movie about serial killer Ted Bundy. Filming on ‘Extremely Wicked, Shocking and Vile’ is expected to get underway in October.

Close Zac Efron Photo Credit: Al Seib/LA Times via Getty Images Actor Zac Efron is pictured here backstage at the 86th Annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. Efron is starring in a new movie about serial killer Ted Bundy. Filming on ‘Extremely Wicked, Shocking and Vile’ is expected to get underway in October.

“From his dramatic turn in ‘Paperboy’ to his hilarious performance in ‘Neighbors,’ he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn’t be more excited to see him in this amazing role,” Chartier said.

No one knows exactly how many women the handsome and charismatic Bundy actually killed. Although he reportedly admitted to as many as 36 murders in seven states before he was put to death in Florida’s electric chair in 1989, ­­­­the exact number is unknown.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive The body of Theodore "Ted" Bundy is pictured here in Gainesville, Fla. after his death in the electric chair on January 24, 1989. Bundy’s remains were being taken to the Alachua County Medical Examiner's office.

Close Ted Bundy 2 Photo Credit: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive The body of Theodore "Ted" Bundy is pictured here in Gainesville, Fla. after his death in the electric chair on January 24, 1989. Bundy’s remains were being taken to the Alachua County Medical Examiner's office.

Filming on the new movie is scheduled to begin in October.