Our Washington Insider Jamie Dupree takes your questions about the latest in the Russia investigation

The latest top stories

The latest traffic report

The latest forecast

Entertainment
Corey Feldman vows to expose ‘every single name’ of his alleged abusers in Hollywood
Close

Photo Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation/Getty Images for Ovation
Corey Feldman is crowdfunding a film he says will expose pedophiles in Hollywood by name.

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

NEW YORK -  Former child star Corey Feldman announced plans on Friday to crowdsource $10 million to make a documentary that will expose the truth behind sexual abuse in Hollywood.

E! News reported that, on Monday, Feldman spoke about the campaign on “Today”. He told Matt Lauer that in the days since the announcement, he has raised less than $200,000 but he still wanted to discuss the alleged abuse and his campaign to tell all. He has previously claimed that he and another child star, the late Corey Haim, were both the victims of child molestation.

“It’s going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning,” he said of what he called the “darkness” in Hollywood. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg. So everything you’re seeing is building up to what I believe will be a dam breaking open.”

Feldman said that he needs the $10 million for security, lawyers, marketing and producers ahead of making the feature film, which he said will not be a documentary. In the interview, Lauer reminded the former child star that he previously promised to name names in his 2013 memoir “Coreyography,” but failed to do so. Feldman said that his publisher refused to allow him to expose the names of the alleged predators.

“This is why I’m doing this,” he said of his new campaign. “Because when I wrote my book, the publishers prevented me from writing the names down. They made me change the names.”

Lauer later pressed Feldman on why he chose to make appearances in the press now instead of going to the police.

“I’ve told the police … They’re on record. They have all of this information. But they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying to find something on Michael Jackson. Michael was innocent … I told them, ‘He was not that guy,’” Feldman said, adding that he gave them all of the names of people he alleged had molested him.

Feldman also claimed that he has received death threats from those who are trying to keep him from releasing any information. He said that a “statute of limitations” in California has prevented him from going to the police again, which is why he wants to make this film.

“I’m not playing around. It’s serous stuff and I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period. And nobody is going to stop me this time as long as people support this,” he said.

Watch Felman’s interview on “Today” below.

The Latest News Headlines

  • New intersection by St. Augustine carousel will cost millions
    New intersection by St. Augustine carousel will cost millions
    Construction is set to begin on a multi-million-dollar project to improve one of the busiest intersections in St. Augustine. On Monday, crews began mobilizing equipment for the new San Marco Avenue, May Street, and West San Carlos Avenue intersection.  The Florida Department of Transportation will widen the road, add bike lanes and install a HAWK, or 'High-intensity Activated crosswalk pedestrian signal.'  Transportation officials said the goal is to make your drive safer and more efficient.  Rusty Ickes says the area is notorious for being congested.  “We have to choose our times carefully to come to the mainland, especially during the tourist season,” Ickes said.  FDOT said construction will be a mess, but promise neighbors it will be worth it in the end.  Officials said lane closures are restricted to between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. daily.  They hope the new intersection will be operational in summer 2018.  The project also includes the replacement of an approximate quarter-mile of storm water pipe. That part of the project is expected to be finished in summer 2019.  The combined cost for both projects? $9.2 million.
  • ‘I just jumped’: Abducted 12-year-old escapes by leaping from moving vehicle
    ‘I just jumped’: Abducted 12-year-old escapes by leaping from moving vehicle
    A 12-year-old Virginia boy is safe with his family and the accused kidnapper is behind bars after police and witnesses say the boy jumped from the man’s moving car after being abducted at gunpoint. Eric Donte Harrison, 26, of Kenbridge, is charged with abduction with the intent to defile and use of a firearm in the commission of an abduction, according to the Kenbridge Police Department. Police officials said in a news release that Harrison admitted picking up the boy, but denied doing so at gunpoint. Harrison claimed he was taking the boy to a local thrift store, the news release said. Kenbridge, a town of about 1,200 in Lunenburg County, is about 70 miles southwest of Richmond.  The boy, Antwaun Jones, also of Kenbridge, said he had never seen Harrison before the Oct. 22 incident, which he described for WTVR-TV in Richmond last week. “I’ve never seen him a day in my life,” Antwaun told the news station. Antwaun suffered a broken collarbone, a chipped elbow and road abrasions in his escape, according to his family and the police.  Police officials said that Antwaun told them he was walking to the nearby town park to meet a friend when Harrison, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, pulled up in a black and tan 2000 Chevy Blazer and, putting a gun to the boy’s stomach, demanded he get in. Antwaun complied, and Harrison drove away, police said. Harrison waited several minutes before speaking, Antwaun said.  “About five minutes down the road, he told me he was gay and asked if he could kiss me,” Antwaun told WTVR-TV.  Antwaun said he reached for the door to the SUV, which caused Harrison to accelerate. “He started to speed up the car,” Antwaun said. “He was going, like, 35 at first, then he started speeding up to 50, then 55. As soon as he hit 60, I just jumped.” Antwaun said he tried to tuck and roll as he hit the ground. The boy said he hit his head several times as his body was scratched and cut by the asphalt.  A witness saw Antwaun jump, police officials said. The witness ran to help the boy, calling 911 and his parents. >> Read more trending news Investigators identified Harrison as a suspect within two hours after locating surveillance footage from a store, the news release said. A bystander recognized Harrison from a printout of the footage and told police where the accused kidnapper lived. Detectives searched both Harrison’s home and car, but did not find the gun Antwaun said he used in the crime, police officials said. Antwaun’s father, Anthony Jones, told WTVR-TV that he’s grateful that God protected his son. He also praised the boy’s quick thinking. “He’s his own hero,” Jones said. “He saved his own life.” The boy received kudos on social media for his bravery, with people including actor and comedian D.L. Hughley and actor Morris Chestnut sharing his story. In his post, Hughley used the hashtag #HisOwnHero.  Antwaun told the news station that he’s glad he found the courage to do what he did. “I don’t mind having a couple broken bones, as long as I get back home to my family,” Antwaun said. 
  • Mueller investigation: Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopolous pleads guilty
    Mueller investigation: Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopolous pleads guilty
    George Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser for then-candidate Donald Trump before Trump won November’s presidential election, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making false statements to the FBI, according to court records released Monday. >> Read more trending news Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to lying to federal authorities investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump campaign officials. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was named special counsel to head the investigation in May. Mueller's office released unsealed court records on Monday showing Papadopoulos admitted to misleading FBI agents during interviews on Jan. 27 and Feb. 17 about his contact with people thought to be connected to high-ranking Russian officials. The case marks the first known guilty plea connected to the Mueller investigation. >> Related: Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers indicted Papadopoulos told investigators that he understood that one of the Trump campaign's main foreign policy goals was to improve relations between Washington and Moscow. To that end, he tried several times to set up meetings between Trump campaign and Russian government officials. He failed to disclose his attempts to authorities, despite inquiries from the FBI. He admitted that he lied about when he met a London-based professor who claimed that the Russians had 'thousands of emails' that amounted to 'dirt' on Trump rival Hillary Clinton. He told that he met the professor before joining the presidential campaign in March 2016 and attempted to downplay their communications, telling agents that he believed the professor 'was 'BS'ing, to be completely honest.' However, officials determined that the meeting took place in London days after Papadopoulos joined the Trump campaign and that Papadopoulos kept contact with the professor for months. He believed the professor was well-connected in Russian government circles and communicated with him about foreign policy issues in an effort to arrange a “history making” meeting between Trump campaign and Russian government officials, court records show. He also lied about his contact with an unnamed Russia woman, who he identified in an email as “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s niece,” and contact with a person who said he had connections to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, court records show. Authorities said Papadopoulos believed the unidentified Russian woman could help him to arrange a possible foreign policy trip to Russia.  >> Related: Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, told to surrender to federal authorities  Officials indicated that Papadopoulos made moves to bury his ties to the professor and the person connected to the Russian Foreign Ministry when, one day after his second interview with FBI officials, he deactivated a longtime Facebook account that he kept 'which contained information about communications he had with the Professor and the Russian MFA Connection,' authorities said. He created a new Facebook page a short time later, which did not have the information on it.  Papadopoulos also switched to a new phone number that same month. Authorities arrested Papadopoulos at Washington Dulles International Airport on July 27 and has since agreed to cooperate with investigators, according to court records. Mueller’s investigation continues. >> Related: What are Paul Manafort and Rick Gates charged with? Two other Trump campaign advisers, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates, were indicted on a slew of charges Friday, including accusations that they conspired against the United States. Both men turned themselves in to authorities Monday.
  • Man, 77, accused of strangling young woman he met on dating website
    Man, 77, accused of strangling young woman he met on dating website
    A 77-year-old Virginia man is accused of strangling a 23-year-old woman he met on a dating website, according to police. Alan Richard Schmitt, of Colonial Beach, is charged in Newport News with felony strangulation, according to WTKR in Norfolk. He was booked into the Newport News city jail. A warrant and affidavit in the case, obtained by WAVY-TV in Portsmouth, indicates that a police officer was called to the woman’s home on Tuesday, Oct. 24, where he found her crying and upset. She told the officer that Schmitt, who she met online, had thrown her down on the ground and choked her. “(The woman) advised she met Mr. Schmitt on (the) Plenty of Fish dating site and when they met, he was much older than he made himself out to be,” the officer wrote.  The woman said that she told Schmitt she wasn’t romantically interested in him, but that they could remain friends, the affidavit read. Schmitt agreed, and took the woman shopping at a local mall. After buying her $400 worth of clothes, Schmitt went back to the woman’s house and, at some point, demanded the clothing back, including the shirt she was wearing, the affidavit read. When the woman said he could not have the shirt back, Schmitt grew angry and grabbed her around the neck, according to the affidavit. “(The woman) advised he then threw her to the ground forcefully and got on top of her,” the affidavit read. “Mr. Schmitt then proceeded to choke her, causing (her) to struggle to breathe.” The woman told the officer that her necklaces were torn off in the struggle. The officer wrote in the affidavit that he saw her necklaces in pieces and bleeding scratches around her neck. >> Read more trending news Schmitt denied the woman’s claims, telling the officer that the woman used him to get the clothing, then pushed him in the face when he went to her home to retrieve the items. He claimed that he lost his balance and grabbed the woman by the neck to stop himself from falling. Witnesses across the street disputed Schmitt’s claims, telling the officer that they saw him throw their neighbor down and get on top of her, the affidavit read.  Schmitt had no visible signs of injury, the officer wrote. He was arrested at the scene.  Newport News, located on the James River near the Virginia coast, is about 100 miles south of Schmitt’s home in Colonial Beach. The drive between the two locations takes about two hours.
  • Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged
    Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday to face 12 charges in connection to a months-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Manafort and his attorney showed up at the FBI’s Washington field office around 8:15 a.m., The New York Times reported. Gates also turned himself in, The Associated Press reported. In a 31-page, 12-count indictment approved Friday by a grand jury, federal prosecutors accused Manafort and Gates of conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money and working as unregistered foreign agents. Another former Trump campaign staffer, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to FBI agents in the investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, officials said Monday.
The Latest News Videos

