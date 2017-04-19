Country star Pat Green’s missing pug is found after running away

Country music star Pat Green will soon be reunited with his missing puppy, "Ugg the Pug," who has been found after running away from a gas stop in Jarrell on Monday.
Green posted on social media Wednesday evening that he’s getting his dog back.
"Thanks to all the amazing and wonderful people from around Jarrell and Georgetown Texas," Green wrote in a Facebook post. "I am happy to report that UGG the pug has been found alive and well today! Feels like Christmas morning all over again.. I know that sounds cheesy-but all you dads out there who have seen your daughters face light up .. well .. it's unforgettable. I swear I'm gonna put a collar on the dog that some camera can pick up from space.”
Earlier this week, he wrote that, "the waiting for news is so hard.. thanks to all of you for your time looking for her and all the helpful suggestions... we are doing all we can..."
He said the dog had gotten under his truck and became afraid when another truck set its air brakes.
"She absolutely freaked... never seen her run at full speed... I lost sight of her within a few seconds," he wrote.
