Congratulations to Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, the new winners of "Dancing With the Stars."

I would never have dreamed I’d be on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @EmmaSlaterDance I'm SO your biggest fan! We did it!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GCp24ar2Ud — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) May 24, 2017

Jennings came into night two of the two-part finale on the top of the leaderboard. On Monday night, he and partner Slater performed two back-to-back flawless routines that left the judges and audience on their feet. He first performed a flawless Viennese waltz followed by a funky freestyle that earned high praises from the judges.

After part one of the finale, it was clear Jennings had his game face on.

Close 'Dancing With the Stars' crowns new winner

For part two, Jennings and Slater performed a cha-cha and tango fusion as their “24 Hour Challenge.” Slater applauded Jennings’ willingness to “go there” throughout the season.

Bruno Tonioli called the performance “dazzling” and told Jennings he was a “rising star” throughout the competition. Len Goodman shared that was surprised Jennings made it to the finals and applauded him for making it all the way to the end. And fans will be happy to hear that Jennings is joining the summer “DWTS” Summer Nights tour.

The duo earned 39 out of a possible 40 points.

The pair smiled as Jennings took one more final bow with his new trophy surrounded by his fellow season 24 competitors.