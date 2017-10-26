Demi Lovato announces 2018 tour with DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato is going on tour.

In support of her latest album, “Tell Me You Love Me,” Lovatics will be able to see their favorite singer across North America. The 20 dates, announced Thursday, will include special guest DJ Khaled.

Rolling Stone reported that tickets go on sale at Live Nation Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

The pre-sale for tickets begin Monday. There are multiple ways to get tickets early:

Citi cardholders can access tickets from 10 a.m. local time Oct. 30 until 10 p.m. local time Nov. 2.

Lovatics can get in on a special fan presale by registering through Ticketmaster. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Pacific time Oct. 29.

E! News reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Fabletics presales will start Oct. 31. JBL and Ulta presales start Nov. 2. A YouTube presale will start Nov. 2.

The tour dates are below:

Feb. 26 – San Diego at Viejas Arena

Feb. 28 – San Jose, California, at SAP Center

March 2 – Inglewood, California, at The Forum

March 3 – Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4 – Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 7 – Dallas at American Airlines Center

March 9 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

March 10 – Minneapolis at Target Center

March 13 – Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

March 14 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

March 16 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

March 17 – Montreal at Bell Centre

March 19 – Toronto at Air Canada Centre

March 21 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

March 23 – Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

March 24 – Washington at Capital One Arena

March 26 – Boston at TD Garden

March 28 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

March 30 – Miami at American Airlines Arena

March 31 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena