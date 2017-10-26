Demi Lovato announces 2018 tour with DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato is going on tour.
In support of her latest album, “Tell Me You Love Me,” Lovatics will be able to see their favorite singer across North America. The 20 dates, announced Thursday, will include special guest DJ Khaled.
#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 26, 2017
Pre-sale begins Monday!!! https://t.co/fxw7rnuabH pic.twitter.com/YvcDoggDyh
Rolling Stone reported that tickets go on sale at Live Nation Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
The pre-sale for tickets begin Monday. There are multiple ways to get tickets early:
Citi cardholders can access tickets from 10 a.m. local time Oct. 30 until 10 p.m. local time Nov. 2.
Lovatics can get in on a special fan presale by registering through Ticketmaster. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Pacific time Oct. 29.
E! News reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Fabletics presales will start Oct. 31. JBL and Ulta presales start Nov. 2. A YouTube presale will start Nov. 2.
The tour dates are below:
Feb. 26 – San Diego at Viejas Arena
Feb. 28 – San Jose, California, at SAP Center
March 2 – Inglewood, California, at The Forum
March 3 – Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 4 – Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 7 – Dallas at American Airlines Center
March 9 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena
March 10 – Minneapolis at Target Center
March 13 – Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
March 14 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
March 16 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center
March 17 – Montreal at Bell Centre
March 19 – Toronto at Air Canada Centre
March 21 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
March 23 – Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
March 24 – Washington at Capital One Arena
March 26 – Boston at TD Garden
March 28 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Miami at American Airlines Arena
March 31 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
