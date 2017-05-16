Listen Live
Entertainment
Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to release latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie unless paid
Close

Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to release latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie unless paid

Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to release latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie unless paid
Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, of PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to release latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie unless paid

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Disney may be the latest victim of a worldwide hacking attack that has brought hospitals and businesses to their knees online.

Hackers claim that they have stolen the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and that they’ll release segments unless the entertainment giant pays a large, undisclosed amount of money via Bitcoin, Deadline reported.

>> Read more trending news

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger did not confirm that the latest Pirates movie was the one being held for ransom, but he did admit that a threat was issued.

Disney is working with the FBI to track down the origins of the cyber attack and has said that it will not pay the ransom, Deadline reported.

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” is scheduled for release May 26.

This is similar to a case that threatened Netflix. A ransom hacker released episodes of the newest season of “Orange Is the New Black” when Netflix refused the cyber attacker’s demands, the LA Times reported.

The Pirates franchise has grossed more $3.73 billion worldwide, the LA Times reported.

Disney may be latest target of cyber ransom, hackers threaten to release latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie unless paid

Photos: Stars hit red carpet for latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ premiere

Johnny Depp, dressed as Jack Sparrow, surprises Disneyland visitors

Paul McCartney becomes pirate for newest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp has ‘compulsive spending disorder,’ former managers contend  
