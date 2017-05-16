Disney may be the latest victim of a worldwide hacking attack that has brought hospitals and businesses to their knees online.

Hackers claim that they have stolen the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and that they’ll release segments unless the entertainment giant pays a large, undisclosed amount of money via Bitcoin, Deadline reported.

>> Read more trending news

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger did not confirm that the latest Pirates movie was the one being held for ransom, but he did admit that a threat was issued.

Disney is working with the FBI to track down the origins of the cyber attack and has said that it will not pay the ransom, Deadline reported.



“Dead Men Tell No Tales” is scheduled for release May 26.

This is similar to a case that threatened Netflix. A ransom hacker released episodes of the newest season of “Orange Is the New Black” when Netflix refused the cyber attacker’s demands, the LA Times reported.

The Pirates franchise has grossed more $3.73 billion worldwide, the LA Times reported.