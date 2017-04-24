Listen Live
Elton John cancels shows following release from hospital due to infection
Elton John cancels shows following release from hospital due to infection

Elton John cancels shows following release from hospital due to infection
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF
Elton John canceled Vegas show dates after being hospitalized and released following a rare infection. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)

Elton John cancels shows following release from hospital due to infection

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF

Singer Elton John has cancelled all of his Las Vegas shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through May after he was sent to the Intensive Care Unit following a rare infection, according to Rolling Stone.

>> Read more trending news

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace issued the following statement on its Facebook page Monday:

During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton's doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in the hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22, and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice. 

Variety reported that fans who purchased tickets for

“The Million Dollar Piano” shows affected -- April 28-29, May 1, and May 4-5 -- will get a refund.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” John said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The Colosseum statement said that the infection John suffered from is “rare and potentially deadly.”

John’s “The Million Dollar Piano” shows are scheduled to resume in October.

