Former reality TV star sentenced to life in prison for rape

Will Hayden, who once starred on the Discovery Channel reality TV show “Sons of Guns,” was sentenced to two life prison sentences for raping two preteen girls, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

Hayden’s reality show followed his family-owned firearms business in Louisiana, according to People. The show, which ran from 2011 to 2014, was canceled soon after Hayden’s 2014 arrest in which he was booked on charges of molestation of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature, according to The Times-Picayune.

The Advocate reported that Hayden, 51, was sentenced Thursday.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said addition to two life sentences that will run concurrently, he was also sentenced to 40 years, which will run consecutively. He is not eligible for probation or parole.

WAFB reported that Hayden was found guilty April 7 on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape for sexually assaulting two preteen girls -- one in the 1990s, when the victim was 12 or 13, and another in 2014, when the victim was 12.

The first victim, who is now 37, was at the court proceeding. The younger one, now 15, was not at the sentencing.