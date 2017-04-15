Pokémon Go hatches Easter egg-hunting promotion

Gotta hunt ’em all — for Easter.

That variation on the Pokémon slogan is perfect, as creators of the Pokémon Go reality game have laid an egg for the Easter holiday.

The game introduced new eggs for players to hunt in a new “eggstravaganza” that began Thursday and will run until April 20, USA Today reported.

The game’s creators have had holiday-themed events for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Halloween, since Pokémon Go was introduced last July, USA Today reported.

The game employs the use of a player’s smartphone GPS to find Pokémon characters hiding in the real world.

For the Easter promotion, players can earn higher levels of experience points by finding the eggs.

More than 65 million play Pokémon Go each month, says Niantic, the game's developer and publisher. The game has been downloaded more than 650 million times across its Android and iOS versions and has generated more than $1 billion in revenue, USA Today reported.