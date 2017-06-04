Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 87
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 86° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Gregg Allman remembered with musical jam at Big House
Close

Gregg Allman remembered with musical jam at Big House

Gregg Allman remembered with musical jam at Big House
Gregg Allman's longtime manager Michael Lehman and Allman's best friend, Chank Middleton, remember Allman in front of The Big House in Macon. (Photo: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Gregg Allman remembered with musical jam at Big House

By: Melissa Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MACON, Ga. -  A few hours after Gregg Allman was buried Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, a “Mountain Jam” of sorts took place a couple of miles away at The Allman Brothers Band mecca – the Big House.

For about four hours, musicians -- including ABB drummer Jaimoe Johanson, guitarist Scott Sharrard (Allman’s music director), bassist Berry Oakley Jr. (son of ABB’s Berry Oakley, who died in 1972 and is buried next to Duane Allman and now, Gregg), percussionist Mark Quiñones (who played for years with both ABB and in Allman’s solo band) and others -- performed on an outdoor stage at the official Allman Brothers Band museum.

>> Read more trending news

“They all played for Gregg,” Allman’s manager, Michael Lehman, said Sunday afternoon. “It was a true celebration of his music and his legacy.”

Among the musical selections were, naturally, many Allman Brothers Band songs.

Ironically, Allman had been scheduled to perform Saturday night at the Grand Old Opera House, about 2 miles from the fabled museum, before health issues forced him to cancel all of his tour dates earlier this year.

While only close friends and family were allowed inside for the festivities – mostly the 150-ish who attended Allman’s private funeral ceremony Saturday afternoon at Snow’s Memorial Chapel, plus about 50 additional well-wishers – fans once again showed their allegiance to the Allman name and celebrated outside the Big House as the music played.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of the Southern rock disciples lined Riverside Drive to watch the motorcade to Rose Hill and clamored around tombstones inside the cemetery to view the brief burial ceremony.

“The family felt so loved” by the turnout, Lehman said. “Gregg was a special person. He penetrated a lot of people’s souls.”

Related

Rock star Gregg Allman to be buried near brother in Macon, Georgia 

Photos: Gregg Allman's funeral draws notables, fans
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Pipe bombs found in Jax parking lot; man arrested says he was preparing for Fourth of July
    Pipe bombs found in Jax parking lot; man arrested says he was preparing for Fourth of July
    He said he was making smoke bombs for the Fourth of July. Police say they were pipe bombs.  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Robert Peterson for making, possession, throwing, or discharging a destructive device. The investigation started Friday night, when police were called to Roosevelt Boulevard around Woodmere Street and St. Johns Avenue, where a witness reported a man throwing “lit pipe bombs” in the parking lot of a dentist’s office.  JSO responded to find a man matching the description of the suspect on a balcony working on a motor bike. The suspect- later identified as Peterson- came down when police asked, and was detained “for safety reasons”, per JSO. Police then searched the area and found what they’re describing as three pipe bombs. The JSO Bomb Squad was called and confirmed the items were, in fact, three pipe bombs, one of which had apparently gone off but didn’t cause any apparent damage.  Peterson was then arrested, and police say he made statements about his involvement, including that he bought the items to make the devices at local hardware stores and intended to create smoke bombs for the Fourth of July. JSO says Peterson dropped the devices from his balcony, which overlooks the parking lot.  JSO says the investigation is still active and ongoing. They’re encouraging you to always be alert for suspicious activity in your neighborhood and to report anything you find concerning.  Jail records show Peterson was booked in the very early hours of Saturday morning. His bond is just over $200,000, and he has his next court appearance later this month.
  • London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months. British police have arrested 12 people and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack that has left seven people dead. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspects, yet. The Associated Press reported early Sunday that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, and that British authorities are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. Injured The victims have not been publicly identified yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among those killed in the attack. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 6:05 a.m. local time in a statement. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third Attack in Three Months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.
  • London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims
    London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims
    Emergency officials said 48 people were transported to hospitals in London following Saturday night’s attack on and near London Bridge.  Thirty-six people remain hospitalized, according to The Associated Press, with 21 in critical condition. Seven people died Saturday. The three men believed to have carried out the attacks were killed by police. According to officials, the three drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, got out of the van after it crashed, then began stabbing people who were having dinner or out socializing in the Borough Market area of London  Here’s what we know about the victims of the attack as of early Sunday: Four British police officers, as well as German, French, Canadian and Spanish citizens, are among those injured or killed. From the Guardian: A man shot in the head is expected to make a full recovery, a senior doctor at the Royal London hospital has told the Guardian. According to the assistant commissioner of the Met Police, Mark Rowley, the man was shot as police tried to subdue the attackers. “We had one gunshot wound. There’s a patient in this hospital who’s been shot in the head; a man. He’s absolutely not dying. Our expectation is that he will make a full recovery,” said Dr. Malik Ramadhan. The man is one of 12 taken to the Royal London hospital with injuries from either being hit by the van on London Bridge or the stabbings that followed.  Australian Candice Hedge, 31, was stabbed in the throat with a 12-inch knife. She is recovering in the hospital. An attacker came up behind her and slashed her neck as she was having a drink after working at the restaurant where she was attacked.  Oliver Dowling, from Christchurch, New Zealand, was stabbed in the face, neck, and stomach. He was in an induced coma, but according to a story in The Guardian, his sister posted on Facebook that “Doctors are very happy with how he’s come out the other side.” Dowling’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured in the attack. Geoff Ho, a business editor with Express Newspapers, was stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer. He was in intensive care early Sunday. Four police officers were injured in the attack, two were off-duty. One of those officers confronted one of the attackers with a baton. The officer was stabbed in the face, head and a leg. The wounds are not considered life-threatening. A Canadian citizen was among the seven killed in the attack. That person has not been named.  A Spanish man had been treated for wounds described as “not serious,” according to The Associated Press. From The Associated Press: France's minister for Europe says that four French citizens are among the dozens of wounded. The names and nationalities of those who were killed have not been released. Sources: The Guardian, The Associated Press, Reuters, the BBC
  • Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say
    Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say
    A man in Ada, Oklahoma, was shot and killed Friday after allegedly trying to drown twin infants, officials said. According to KXII, officials said a 12-year-old ran for help when a man “was attempting to drown two small children … in the bathtub.” The child reportedly found a neighbor to come over to the house. The neighbor shot and killed the man when he allegedly saw the man holding the babies in the bathtub, police said. >> Read more trending news KXII reports that the two 3-month-old children were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and are stable. Their condition was not made available, but a relative told KXII that he is glad the twins are safe. The man who was killed was identified as Leland Foster, the father of the babies. Ada police told KFOR that the neighbor who shot Foster was released, but the district attorney will have to decide if the killing was justified. >> Watch the news report here
  • At least 7 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    At least 7 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    Seven people were killed in a pair of terror attacks reported Saturday night in London, police said. Three people believed to have carried out the attack were also killed. >> Read more trending news Officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge, police said. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market. Police responded to a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but determined it was a stabbing and not a terror incident.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.