‘Happy Days’ actress Erin Moran dead at 56

Erin Moran, best known to TV audiences as Joanie Cunningham in “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi,” was found dead Saturday. She was 56.

Moran played the younger sister of Richie Cunningham for the show’s 11-season run. She reprised the role in the spinoff, which only lasted a season.

>> Read more trending news

After the show was canceled, she was cast in minor roles in “The Love Boat,” “Desperation Boulevard” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

She appeared on “Celebrity Fit Club” in 2008, but Moran had hit hard times recently, reportedly drinking in parking lots and living in an Indiana trailer park before becoming homeless, according to The Huffington Post.

A cause of death has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.