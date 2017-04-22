'Happy Days' stars share condolences after Erin Moran's death

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and other stars from the cast of "Happy Days" are sharing their condolences in the wake of Erin Moran's Death.

Moran portrayed Joanie Cunningham, Howard's sister on the show. She was found dead Saturday night.

“Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens,” Howard wrote.

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

Henry Winkler, who as Arthur Fonzarelli or “The Fonz,” lived above the garage at the Cunningham's house on the long-running show said Moran's death came too soon.

“OH Erin … now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth,” Winkler wrote. “Rest in it serenely now… too soon.”

Don Most, Ralph Malph, also shared his thoughts on Moran's death.

“So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman," Most wrote. "I can’t really comprehend this right now. Very painful loss."