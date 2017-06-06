Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary

President Donald Trump wants to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system. The President says the overhaul would improve customer service by reducing costs, wait times and technology. During a ceremony at the White House, President Trump said, 'Our air traffic control system is stuck, painfully, in the past.' WOKV Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says, 'I have been a big advocate for us privatizing our air traffic control for as far back as I can remember.' He says other countries who have done so, have been able to vastly modernize their air traffic control and make air travel safer than has the United States. Trump's plan would move the air traffic control system to a non-profit corporation operated by a board made up of airline, union and airport officials. The FAA would maintain safety oversight of the system, but 30,000 of its employees would be off the federal payroll while reportedly retaining their retirements. The House's top Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, said in a news release, 'Selling off our air traffic control system threatens passenger safety, undermines the FAA's ongoing modernization, jeopardizes access to rural airports and adds to the deficit.' 'This is about making air travel much more efficient,' says Howard. “As air travel becomes more efficient, ultimately in many cases, we end up getting the savings of that efficiency.” Under the President's plan the switch-over from a public to private system would take about three years.
