First daughter Ivanka Trump got more than she feels she bargained for when her father won the presidential election.

Making a Monday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump spoke of the administration’s plans to address the working class. She then noted that she didn’t expect such negativity toward her father after his win:

“It is hard,” she said. “There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy.”

Trump also said, “I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”

Critics say the level of vitriol should come as no surprise considering the president's behavior.

More of Trump’s interview can be viewed below: