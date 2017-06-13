First daughter Ivanka Trump got more than she feels she bargained for when her father won the presidential election.
Making a Monday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump spoke of the administration’s plans to address the working class. She then noted that she didn’t expect such negativity toward her father after his win:
WATCH part two of @IvankaTrump's exclusive interview on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/U0mF6e9vpP— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2017
“It is hard,” she said. “There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy.”
Trump also said, “I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”
Critics say the level of vitriol should come as no surprise considering the president's behavior.
More of Trump’s interview can be viewed below:
WATCH part one of @IvankaTrump's exclusive interview on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/DLMlxoxLYI— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2017
