‘Jetsons’ movie ready to blast off production

A piece of our childhood may be coming to the big screen.

Warner Bros. has tapped director Conrad Vernon to helm its planned animated film “The Jetsons,” Variety reported.

Vernon has co-directed hits like “Shrek 2” and “Monsters vs. Aliens.” He also voiced the Gingerbread Man in the “Shrek” films.

“The Jetsons” has been on the planning board for years after Warner Bros. hired Matt Liberman to pen the script in 2015, Variety reported.

The original “Jetsons” tv series aired for one season in prime time on ABC in 1962-63, Smithsonian reported.

This isn’t the first feature film for the space-age family. Universal released an animated “Jetsons” film in 1990 which was directed by Joseph Barbera, co-founder of Hanna-Barbera studios and one of the creators of the series.