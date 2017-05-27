John Kasich shows off pop culture savvy on ‘The View’  

John Kasich famously referred to himself as the “only adult on the stage” during a presidential debate last year, but the Republican governor of Ohio also knows how to connect with teens, thanks to his pop culture knowledge.

On Thursday, Kasich appeared on “The View” and gave his opinions about the Katy Perry-Taylor Swift feud, surprising the show’s panel with his knowledge about music, celebrity spats and dropping names like former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

"We need your insight into a battle that has got this country just split right down the middle,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg began. “Can you explain what in the hell is going on … with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?"

Kasich did not hesitate, saying it was “shocking to everybody.”

“Don’t ever steal anybody’s dancers, is the message," the governor said, referring to Perry’s admission on “The Late Late Show” this week about the pair’s alleged feud over shared backup dancers.

“Maybe they’re just trying to get some extra press, although I don’t know that Taylor Swift needs any more press,” Kasich said. “In fact, she kind of went into hiding, and now they say she’s going to reemerge with a new sound.”

Kasich, a 65-year-old father of twin 17-year-old girls, then spoke about Swift’s recent hit with Zayn, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” and her collaboration with former boyfriend Calvin Harris on “This is What You Came For.”

“I will tell you, [Swift] met my wife and kids at a concert. She knew everything about my wife and my children. She was just unbelievably great,” Kasich said. “And Katy, you know, I have a friend that knows Katy Perry, and she’s very talented. So, two great pop artists.”

Kasich said his love of pop culture was a welcome break from the grind of politics.

“You can do it ’til the day you die,” he said. “And I find it interesting, and I find it a nice break from the world of debates and all those kinds of things.”