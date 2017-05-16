Katy Perry announced as judge on ‘American Idol’ reboot

Listen Live
Entertainment
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry attends the Chanel dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. Perry will join the list of judges on the upcoming "American Idol," singing competition series. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The “American Idol” reboot is underway and one of the superstar judges of the ABC revamp of the series has been revealed.

Pop singer Katy Perry announced on Twitter that she is one of the judges on the new show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced  the news at a formal presentation at the ABC upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday. Both Perry and the network confirmed the news in tweets.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the ‘American Idol’ tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” THR reported Perry said in a formal statement. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough -- from mentoring young artists on my label (to) highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves,” Dungey said. “We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting in February. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” the paper said. The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “ read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. The White House has issued a statement refuting the events in the memo: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
  • Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
    Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
      San Francisco International Airport has a therapy pig that wears a tutu. Newark International offers therapy dogs. Now Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is bringing in mini horses to help soothe stressed-out flyers. >> Read more trending news Ohio-based Seven Oaks Farm provides the airport with a few miniature horses twice a month as a kind of therapy for nervous passengers and children, according to Mashable. And it’s working. “It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces,” Wendi Orlando, the airport’s senior manager of customer relations, said in an interview with NPR. “When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses,” Orlando said. The non-profit has 34 miniature horses, Mashable reported, that also visit hospitals, police programs and nursing homes to offer a little good cheer and humor. >> Related: Therapy pig roams San Francisco Airport, greets travelers        
  • What is code-word information, and what happens when it is revealed?
    What is code-word information, and what happens when it is revealed?
    The Washington Post reported Monday that President Donald Trump had revealed classified information about the Islamic State to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergy Kislyak, in a meeting at the White House last week. The information, according to the Washington Post, concerned information about an ISIS plot to bomb airplanes using laptops. A senior U.S. official who asked not to be identified told the Associated Press the classified information had been shared with the president by an ally, violating the confidentiality of an intelligence-sharing agreement with that country. The national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson both said the president did not disclose intelligence “sources” or “methods” during the exchange, and on Tuesday, the president tweeted that he had the authority as president to share 'facts pertaining to terrorism' and airline safety with Russia. A statement from Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell read in part: “This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”  According to The Post, Trump shared information that falls under a level of classified information known as “code word.” Here’s a look at the levels of classification and what sharing it means. What is classification? Information is considered classified if 'the national defense has required that certain information be maintained in confidence in order to protect our citizens, our democratic institutions, our homeland security, and our interactions with foreign nations'. Once it is classified, the sharing of that material could lead to prosecution.  What do the different levels of classification mean? There are three levels of classification of U.S. intelligence material. • Confidential – That applies to information which could 'cause damage to the national security.”  • Secret – Secret classification is for information which could 'reasonably ... be expected to cause serious damage'. • Top secret – Top secret information is information the government believes could 'reasonably ... be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” What is code-word information? Code-word information goes beyond the top secret clearance. It refers to the most classified information the government obtains, and it is protected with extremely limited access and unique security protocols.It is administered by the CIA, and only people with the code-word access to the information may see it. According to the Washington Post story, what the president discussed with the Russians was under a code word. Can the president share classified information? Is it against the law? The president has the absolute right to distribute classified information. It is not against the law for him to share it. Steven Aftergood, a government secrecy specialist with the Federation of American Scientists, told the Washington Post, 'It is an expression of presidential authority, and that means that the president and his designees decide what is classified, and they have the essentially unlimited authority to declassify at will. 'The president defines the terms of the security clearance system and the parameters that determine who may be given access to classified information.' What would happen if anyone else shared confidential information? They could be prosecuted under espionage laws. They would surely lose their security clearance.  What happens going forward? European security official speaking with the AP said the move could have an effect on the trust between the U.S. and intelligence sharing partners. 'It wouldn't likely stop partners from sharing life-saving intelligence with the Americans, but it could impact the trust that has been built, particularly if sharing such information exposes specific intelligence gathering methods,' said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak about such intelligence sharing.
  • Breathalyzer for texting: ‘textalyzer’ could help police nail distracted drivers
    Breathalyzer for texting: ‘textalyzer’ could help police nail distracted drivers
    New York state lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow police to use a so-called “textalyzer” device, similar to the way law enforcement uses a breathalyzer, to determine if someone in an accident was using their phone at the time of a crash. >> Read more trending news Under the New York legislation, if a driver refuses to hand over their phone for a check at a traffic stop or accident scene, they would not face charges, but could have their license suspended, according to the Associated Press. There are privacy concerns, but the company creating the textalyzer, Cellebrite, said the device would not reveal the contents on the phone, just whether a driver was using it at the time of an accident. >> Related: Texting while driving: Surprising number in one age group says its OK While almost all states ban texting while driving, and more than a dozen bar all hand-held devices, the National Safety Council estimated distracted driving still killed as many as 10,000 Americans last year.  
  • State suspends license of St. Augustine doctor over allegations of exchanging sexual acts for drugs and exams
    State suspends license of St. Augustine doctor over allegations of exchanging sexual acts for drugs and exams
    An emergency suspension has been placed on the license of a St. Augustine doctor over allegations he exchanged sexual acts with patients for free or discounted medical exams and prescriptions. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched Dr. Asok Kumar Ray’s office on A1A Tuesday, the same day the emergency suspension took effect. The order obtained by WOKV says Ray “engaged in a pattern of behavior” that involved trading sexual acts for drugs and exams. He’s also accused of allowing his wife to practice medicine in his office, even though she is not registered to practice in the state of Florida. As part of that, Ray would allegedly pre-sign blank prescription forms that his wife would hand out.  Additionally, Ray is accused of prescribing controlled substances to patients without performing proper medical exams, and sometimes without performing any exam at all.  Law enforcement used confidential informants and sources as well as undercover officers in their investigation of Ray. Conversations between those informants and Ray detailed in the emergency order show agreements for oral sex or other sexual acts in exchange for prescriptions.  WOKV is gathering more details from the emergency order issued by the state. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the evening.
