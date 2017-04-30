Listen Live
Entertainment
Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
Close

Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’

Getting To Know Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Kelly Ripa is reportedly going to announce a new, permanent co-host for “Live! With Kelly,” according to Variety.

Ripa hinted to the big announcement on April 30 when she teased fans with a video of herself holding a mug that read, “Live with Kelly and ?.”

>> Read more trending news

After taking a big, long sip from the mug, Ripa said, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.”

She captioned the video, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.”

Ripa has spent the past year cycling through several guest co-hosts, including fan favorites Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and “Live with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis since her former co-host Michael Strahan left for a full-time gig on “Good Morning America.”

Strahan’s final day was May 13, 2016, after his controversial departure announcement was rumored to make waves with the longtime ABC veteran.

After he announced he was leaving, Ripa added a few extra days onto a preplanned vacation to “process” the news and when she returned, she addressed the viewers at home and said the news “started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.”

Tune in to hear who is taking a full-time seat next to Ripa when “Live! With Kelly” airs on Monday at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.

Kelly Ripa appears to tease a new co-host in an April 30 tweet. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for VH1 & Logo Communications)
The Latest News Headlines

  • Child dead after motor scooter crash
    Child dead after motor scooter crash
    A five-year-old boy is dead after he was injured in a crash on a motor scooter near Regency Square Mall on Sunday night.   The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the child was a passenger on the scooter and it was driven by an adult when it collided with a car at the intersection of Acme Street and Hare Avenue.   The child originally had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.  The drivers of the car and scooter were not seriously hurt.   No word yet on if there will be any charges.
  • Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    A California woman is recovering after a shark attack at a San Diego County beach. The woman was wading in the water at San Onofre State Beach when she was attacked, The Associated Press reported. One witness said that the back of her leg was missing. >> Read more trending news Thomas Williams, who had recently passed his EMT training test, jumped in to help the woman.  “If she didn’t receive immediate care, it was life-threatening,” Williams told The Orange County Register. Rescuers used a rubber surfboard leash to stop the bleeding as they waited for emergency responders to arrive, The AP reported. The woman was flown to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released. >> Related: 17-year-old surfer dies after shark attack not far from shore There had been several shark sightings in the area recently. Shark experts believe it was caused by either a great white or a seven-gill shark, The AP reported.
  • Body, likely missing Arkansas boy, found after 3 relatives discovered dead
    Body, likely missing Arkansas boy, found after 3 relatives discovered dead
    A nightmarish family story appears to have come to a conclusion Saturday as a body, likely of a missing Arkansas boy, was found after three of his relatives, including his mother and sister, were found dead. >> Read more trending news The body is believed to Reilly Scarborough, 9. His sister, Acelynn Wester, 2, was found dead in a “heavily wooded area” near Cove, Arkansas, on Friday. Their mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead in a nearby creek days earlier, according to the New York Daily News. A third relative, 66-year-old Steven Paynethe, the kids’ great-uncle, also was found dead. The cause of death has not been revealed for any of three, the Daily News reported. A man who is already in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges reportedly helped police find the body, and now Brian Bliss Travis could face capital murder charges, the sheriff’s office said, according to the Daily News.
  • Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
  • 7 things to know now: Man shoots 7 at party; second of two missing children found dead; Daytime Emmys
    7 things to know now: Man shoots 7 at party; second of two missing children found dead; Daytime Emmys
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Man shoots seven: One woman died and six other people are in critical condition after a man opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on Sunday. The man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police. The shooting took place at a birthday party at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego.  2. Shark bite: A woman was bitten in the thigh by a shark Sunday at a popular Southern California beach. The woman was wading in the ocean with friends near San Onofre State Beach, according to witnesses, when the shark attacked. Several sharks have been sighted in the area in recent weeks, according to authorities.  3. Storms kill 14: At least 14 people were killed over the weekend as storms hit the Midwest and South. Tornadoes killed four in Texas and flood waters killed five in Arkansas, including two children who are missing and presumed drowned after flash flood waters swept away the car they were in. The South could see more severe weather on Monday, forecasters say.  4. May Day: Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets Monday in protest. According to organizers of May Day events across the United States, demonstrators will be marching for causes ranging from immigration reform to women’s pay issues to LGBT rights. President Donald Trump, himself the subject of many of the marches, released a statement Friday declaring Monday “Loyalty Day,” saying supporters should “recognize and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles” that make the country great. 5. Arkansas killings: The bodies of a woman, her two children, and her uncle have been found in western Arkansas, and authorities are looking at the woman’s boyfriend as a suspect in the deaths. While the causes of death have not been revealed, law enforcement authorities say they are treating the deaths as homicides and believe they have the person responsible in custody. The woman’s body was found last Tuesday, her uncle’s body was found Thursday, her 2-year-old daughter’s body was found Friday and her 10-year-old son’s body was found Saturday.  And one more “General Hospital” was named best drama, while Steve Harvey collected two awards at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy award ceremony. Harvey won for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on “Family Feud,” and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show.” “Good Morning America” won Outstanding Morning Program and the hosts of “The Talk” won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. In case you missed it <iframe width='560' height='315' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/IfTLJQGJgBA' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.