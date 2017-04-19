The quickie marriage and pending divorce of Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell might already be a pop culture footnote in history if she hadn’t gotten pregnant and a child is now involved.

But that pregnancy created all sorts of accusations in court documents. She has previously accused Hartwell of trying to poison her to induce a miscarriage and provided more details in the latest court filing.

She procured a deposition from a woman Damia Ward Henley who spoke with Hartwell’s alleged “paramour” Tonya Carroll. Ward Henley said Carroll wanted to drug Knight Pulliam to create a miscarriage. This information, true or not, is not proof at all that Hartwell wanted to kill the baby in the womb.

The JasmineBrand procured the court documents first.

In the past, he had questioned paternity but ultimately, the baby was his. Ella Grace was born on January 23.

She claims she has seen Hartwell take Oxycontin and anti-depressants. She said he uses them to deal with symptoms resulting from injuries sustained while playing in the NFL. He is involved in another lawsuit filed against the NFL regarding head injuries. At the same time, in his previous court filing, he said he is mentally and physically capable of helping raise their child.

Knight Pulliam, in the court document, “is not certain which version is the truth, but she fears for the safety and well-being of the parties’ Minor Child in Petitioner’s care while he is actively taking a prescription drug cocktail every day, whether at night or in the mornings.”

She suggested he take tests to show he is “physically, emotionally and mentally stable enough [to] care for the parties’ Minor Child for any significant period of time, especially while the minor child is an infant.”

They currently have joint legal custody and she “understands and recognizes that Petitioner shall have a relationship with his daughter.” Knight Pulliam has primary physical custody.

The couple dated briefly before marrying early last year. But within a few months, their relationship had fallen apart and he filed for divorce.

This was posted Wednesday, April 19, 2017 by Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog