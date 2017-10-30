Kevin Spacey’s Netflix show ‘House of Cards’ to end with sixth season

“House of Cards” is ending with its upcoming sixth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the end of the series had been in the works during the summer. Deadline reported that Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital were leaning toward ending the show, but cast and crew were made aware of the news with calls Monday morning.

The news comes after an allegation that Kevin Spacey, one of the stars of the Netflix show, made a sexual advance on 46-year-old actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14.

The Netflix drama, which stars Spacey and Robin Wright as ambitious Washington political couple Frank and Claire Underwood, will end in 2018 with 13 episodes.

Spacey, an executive producer on the show, responded to Rapp’s allegations -- which were reported by BuzzFeed News -- with a statement, in which he said he doesn’t remember the encounter and apologized for “what would have been deeply inappropriate, drunken behavior.”

At the end of his statement, Spacey came out as gay, which was heavily criticized by GLAAD and number of actors in the LGBT community who said the statement conflated homosexuality with his alleged actions.

BuzzFeed News said it contacted Spacey’s reps multiple times for comment on the report, but did not hear back from his team.

Beau Willimon, creator of the show, exited last year. In response to the allegations, Willimon said Rapp’s story is “deeply troubling.”

“During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off,” Willimon said. “That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

Deadline reported that Netflix and Media Rights Capital issued a joint statement in response to the allegations against Spacey: