Lady Gaga debuts new single at Coachella

Lady Gaga completed her first headlining date for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Saturday and debuted a new single in the process.

Billboard reported that the singer, whose latest album, “Joanne,” has a mostly Americana sound, unveiled a new song called “The Cure” during her nearly 20-song set at the music festival.

Gaga was announced as the headliner for Coachella in February after Beyonce, originally scheduled to headline, had to bow out according to doctor’s orders. The singer is pregnant with twins.

“The Cure” is a a more mainstream pop song with R&B-leaning verses and a pop chorus. Gaga said the song came from her spending time back in the studio recording new music, according to Rolling Stone.

“I've been so excited for this next part of the show because I've been trying to keep it a secret for so long," she said, according to Us Weekly. “I've been in the studio and I'd like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.’”

At the end of her set, she announced the new single was available to stream.

Whether or not the single means she is abandoning “Joanne” is unclear, although the departure in sound from the album she released only six months earlier may mean she’s moving on.

Gaga will be back on the Coachella stage April 22.