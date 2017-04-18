Top stars and big-name headliners are putting pen to guitar, not to write new music but to support Planned Parenthood.

More than 100 artists have signed an acoustic guitar that will be raffled off to raise money for Planned Parenthood, Rolling Stone reported.

People who donate at least $10 will automatically be entered to win the Gibson CJ-165.

Singers, producers and others from the world of music, including Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, Michael Stipe and Katy Perry, have signed the instrument since Election Day, Rolling Stone reported.

For more information, click here. The group organizing the fundraiser is also putting together a set of 7-inch vinyl albums and digital downloads to benefit Planned Parenthood. The albums will be released later this year.