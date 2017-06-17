Listen Live
entertainment
Lorde confirms she reviewed onion rings via Instagram
Lorde confirms she reviewed onion rings via Instagram

Lorde confirms she reviewed onion rings via Instagram
Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Singer Lorde (left) is interviewed by host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Lorde confirms she reviewed onion rings via Instagram

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The truth finally can be told. Not only is Lorde a singer, she also is a critic of onion rings.

>> Read more trending news

Lorde confirmed her secret double life on Thursday night’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Entertainment Weekly reported. Last week, the New Zealand publication Newshub revealed that the Instagram account @onionringsworldwide may have been operated by Lorde.

Lorde was appearing on the show to sing and promote her new album, “Melodrama.” Asked by Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Lorde confessed about the onion rings, explaining she did not know her side job would become public.

“I have to explain for a second. Here’s the thing; I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be ‘a thing’ that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” Lorde said. “It’s me, it’s me.”

Lorde said she stopped reviewing onion rings via Instagram, Entertainment Weekly reported. “It was fun for five seconds,” she said. But she has no plans to exclude the rings from her diet.

“I’m still going to keep eating onion rings because they’re my favorite,” she said.

The Latest News Headlines

  • U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, and three injuries have been reported and seven crew members are missing, according to the Navy. >> Read more trending news  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. Naval authorities said early Saturday that flooding has been stabilized on the ship. Friday, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The ship is listing, but is not in danger of sinking at this time, a Navy official told CNN. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • JSO captures escaped Florida State Prison inmate
    JSO captures escaped Florida State Prison inmate
    An inmate originally from St. Johns County escaped the Florida State Prison Friday, but was caught hours later by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.  The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Thor Bahrman stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van around 3PM Friday and escaped.  Around 9PM, JSO says their investigation brought them to I-295 and 103rd St. Shortly after 10PM, SWAT found Bahrman at a nearby gas station and took him in to custody. The stolen van was also found.  The Department of Corrections is on scene investigating with JSO. No Corrections staff were hurt in the escape, which the Bradford County Sheriff characterized as “undetected”. Bahrman is originally from St. Johns County, but BCSO wasn’t sure where he would be traveling.  Bahrman is described as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. He was considered a minimum custody inmate. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bahrman was serving time on meth charges.
  • 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    Four employees of Ascent Daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old who was left for more than eight hours inside a van.  >> Read more trending news Christopher Gardner, Jr., died Monday.  The temperature inside the van when Christopher was found was 141 degrees.  Police said it appears little Christopher had tried to kick off and pull off clothing inside the van to cool off.  One of his shoes was found outside of the van, even though the doors of the van were closed.  Related: Mother of child found dead in day care van: 'Something's not adding up' The West Memphis Police Department charged Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Robinson, Wanda Taylor and Kendra Washington.  Phillips was the driver of the van the day Christopher died.  Robinson was the adult van rider. Every day, an adult rode in the van to supervise the children.  Related: PHOTOS: 4 charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy Taylor is responsible for checking to make sure children were taken off the van and checked into the day care.  Christopher was marked as signed into the day care that day, even though he never made it off the van.  Related: DHS: Day care van had alarm system, should have been able to prevent boy's death Washington normally acts as the transportation supervisor for Ascent, but was filling in for someone else that day and was doing a final sweep of the van and ensuring no one was left.  Washington admitted she never went back to do that final safety check, WMPD said.  Washington turned herself into West Memphis police.  None of the other employees are in custody yet.  Police said, in talking with employees, it appears certain safety procedures that the daycare was supposed to follow were being ignored by workers.  'This was completely preventable,' police said. 'If anyone on this list had done their job...' 
  • 7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
    7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Is Baghdadi dead:  Russian officials say they may have killed the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an airstrike that took place on May  28 in Syria.  Defense officials say they believe al-Baghdadi and other top ISIS officials were killed while  they met in Raqqa.  U.S. officials say they cannot yet confirm the claim. 2. Troops to Afghanistan: President Donald Trump will be sending more than 4,000 troops to help support the American mission in Afghanistan, according to reports. The formal announcement is set for next week. The troops will help Afghan troops to fight a resurgence of the Taliban. 3. Escapees caught:  The two inmates authorities say escaped as they were being transported and killed two guards in the process have been captured. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were found in Christiana, Tennessee. The two were caught when they were stopped by a homeowner as they tried to steal his vehicle. 4. Still critical: Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, remains in critical condition. His Republican teammates and players from the Democrats’ team paid tribute to Scalise, the House Majority Whip. The Democrats won the game, 11-2. 5. Jurors deadlocked: The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have told jurors to continue deliberations in the case. Jurors had told Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach a unanimous decision. They will begin deliberating again Friday morning.   And one more Fans of Batman turned out Thursday night in Los Angeles to see the “Bat signal” flashed on the city hall tower. The iconic symbol, used in comic books, television and movies to call Batman for help, was displayed to honor Adam West. West portrayed Batman in the 1960s TV series. West died last week at the age of 88. In case you missed it
  • One dead following fiery crash on I-95 on the Southside
    One dead following fiery crash on I-95 on the Southside
    The Florida Highway Patrol now confirms one person is dead and another is critically hurt following a single-vehicle crash on I-95 on Jacksonville’s Southside. ﻿GALLERY: Truck hits overpass pillar on I-95 WOKV’s Traffic Team followed the crash for hours- soon after it occurred around 3 PM, all lanes of the highway were shut in both directions.  The crash report from FHP says the truck initially drove off the right of I-95 while traveling northbound. THe truck then started rotating before crossing all travel lanes and driving off the left of the highway, hitting guardrails and then the Southside flyover pillar. It’s unclear at this point what caused the driver to leave the road. As a result of the impact, the portion of the truck where the driver and passenger were sitting caught fire.  The passenger died, and the driver was flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to the crash report from FHP. Their identities are pending family notification. The Florida Department of Transportation says there was no structural damage to the Southside Blvd flyover. There was damage to the guardrails, but crews will make repairs at a later time. FHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward, as they work to determine what exactly happened.
