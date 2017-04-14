Ludacris to host 'Fear Factor' reboot on MTV

“Fear Factor” is returning to television, this time on MTV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rapper and actor Ludacris will take over as host of the reality TV competition series and the format of the show will change from its earlier version.

Eating mealworms and other creepy-crawlies is giving way to stunts like waterlogging personal cellphones and couch surfing at 300 feet, THR reported.

“No two episodes will be alike. We’re not about grossing out for gross-out sake,” MTV, VH1 and Logo president Chris McCarthy told THR. “This is an adrenaline-filled show that is about testing physical, mental and emotional strength, as well as the ability to overcome our biggest fears.”

Ludacris will executive produce the show as part of an overall deal with MTV.

“I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of ‘Fear Factor,’ which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember,” he said. “This will be the first of many great projects together.”

The hourlong episodes will show eight contestants in four teams of two and will be inspired by online videos, urban legends and scary movies, according to THR. The contestants compete for a $50,000 cash prize.

The new version of “Fear Factor” will premiere on MTV at 10 p.m. on May 30.