Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
64°
H 87°
L 63°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
64°
Scattered Clouds
H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 85° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Luke, Owen Wilson's father Robert A. Wilson dead at 75 
Close

Luke, Owen Wilson's father Robert A. Wilson dead at 75 

Luke, Owen Wilson's father Robert A. Wilson dead at 75 
Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Actors Luke and Owen Wilson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Luke, Owen Wilson's father Robert A. Wilson dead at 75 

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Robert A. Wilson, the father of actors Luke and Owen Wilson, reportedly died Friday after of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 75 years old.

Luke Wilson confirmed the news of his father’s death to the The Dallas Morning News. 

>> Read more trending news

Robert “Bob” Wilson was a prominent figure in television and is said to have paved the way for KERA, North Texas’ public broadcasting station. He was the inspiration of the 2011 documentary “Bob Wilson and the Early Years of KERA;” however, he was too sick at the time to attend the release.

In his 50-year career, Bob Wilson inspired many, including Jim Lehrer, whom he hired to create and host “Newsroom.”

“This man operated at full blast,” Lehrer said. “Neither one of us knew a damn thing about television, but Bobby had it in him, and he put KERA on the map.”

Besides Luke and Owen, Bob Wilson is survived by his wife, Laura; a third son Andrew; and multiple grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in his memory to PBS.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 10 people shot, 2 killed in Chicago gang-related retaliation shooting 
    10 people shot, 2 killed in Chicago gang-related retaliation shooting 
    Two people were killed and eight others wounded by gunfire in a gang-related retaliation shooting at a park Sunday in the city’s Southwest Side.  The shooting took place at Brighton Park around 5:17 p.m. at a memorial service for a documented gang member who was shot early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune. >> Read more trending news The afternoon shooting is believed to be gang-related retaliation, Chicago police said. The victims were taken to various hospitals, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.  With the weekend shootings, Chicago has surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims on the year and is nearing 200 homicides, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
  • Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    On Monday, former assistant U.S. attorney general Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and recount what she told the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian officials. Yates, according to a source who has been briefed on what Yates is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Some have suggested Flynn promised the Russian ambassador that the Trump administration would work to ease sanctions levied by President Barack Obama over allegations that the Russians had interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Obama imposed sanctions on nine Russians after they were linked to 'significant malicious cyber-enabled activities.” The administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country. So what do we know about Yates and how she has come to testify before the Senate subcommittee?  She was born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1960. She went to work for the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and worked for the firm for three years. She became an assistant U.S. attorney, after joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta in 1989. Yates was the lead prosecutor in the trial of Eric Rudolph, the man who was convicted of the bombing at the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympic Games. In 2010 she was appointed by President Barack Obama as the first U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. She was the first woman to be appointed to that position. In 2015, Yates was nominated and later confirmed as deputy attorney general of the United States. Yates, 56, is married and has two children. Comer Yates, her husband, who is also an attorney, is the executive director of Atlanta Speech School, a school for children with hearing and learning disabilities. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and she earned a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. How did Yates come to testify before a Senate panel? On Jan. 20, Attorney General Loretta Lynch resigned from her position and Yates became acting attorney general. Jeff Sessions, at the time President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, had not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Yates stayed in the position for 10 days until she was fired by the Trump administration after she ordered the Department of Justice not to defend the president’s executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. 'At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” Sally Yates wrote in instructing the DOJ not to defend the order after it was challenged in court in Washington state. 'Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.' Yates was not long for the job as the new Republican president's administration relieved her of her duties soon after she ordered the Justice Department not to defend the order in court. The White House said in a statement that Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement read. Michael Flynn warning Yates is set to testify Monday about a warning she gave the White House counsel about what Gen. Flynn said about what he was doing when he met with the Russian ambassador, and what Justice Department officials believe actually happened between the two. Yates met with White House Counsel Don McGahn 18 days before Flynn was fired. She is expected to testify that she issued a forceful warning that the story Flynn was telling was not what had happened between the two when they met in late December. She is expected also to say that she recommended that Flynn be fired. At that point, Flynn had denied talking to Kislyak about the sanctions President Obama had placed on the Russians. The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    The Congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections takes another step forward on Monday, with the first public testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly told the Trump White House of intelligence concerns about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, centering on his contacts with Russian officials. Here is some of what we might see on Monday afternoon before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee: 1. A renewed focus on former Trump aide Michael Flynn. Maybe the most anticipated part of Monday’s testimony will be from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly warned the White House of questions related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and whether he told the truth about his contacts with Russian government officials. Yates, who was fired by President Trump for refusing to defend his first travel and refugee order, has not publicly told her story as yet. Yates reportedly told the White House of fears that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail by the Russians – several weeks before Flynn was fired; the White House said it was because Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence on the matter. Last week, FBI Director James Comey acknowledged that he had discussions with Yates about Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Graham: 'Did you ever talk to Sally Yates about her concerns about Gen. Flynn being compromised?' Comey: 'I did' https://t.co/oZGhMkLifE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017 2. Will Yates discuss anything on Russia apart from Flynn? One of the unknowns about this appearance by Yates is whether her testimony will veer into any other parts of the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, or the general issue of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Yates was originally set to testify back in March before the House Intelligence Committee, but that was suddenly canceled by panel chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who later stepped aside from leading the probe of Russia’s involvement in the elections. The White House also had sent Yates a letter warning of possible issues involving executive privilege, but denied they were trying to stop her from testifying. We’ll see whether Yates creates new avenues of public inquiry, or not. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has made clear that the White House was not worried about anything Yates might tell the Congress. Spicer on Yates: 'I hope she testifies. I look forward to it.' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 28, 2017 3. Former DNI Clapper likely to zero in on Moscow again. The formal title of this hearing is “Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election,” and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is certainly a top witness to discuss the view of the U.S. Intelligence Community on that matter. Clapper has been clear from the beginning about his belief that the Russians were causing trouble. “The hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper told Senators in January, adding that Moscow also used “classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news,” as Clapper said the Russians were still using those tools to disrupt the U.S. political system. “I think the public should know as much about this as possible,” said Clapper, who retired when President Trump took office. 4. Why isn’t Susan Rice testifying at this hearing? Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was not originally scheduled to be part of this hearing, but last week, Republicans asked her to join Yates and Clapper. Rice refused, and that prompted Republicans to hint that she is hiding something. “I am deeply disappointed that Ambassador Rice has declined to participate in this hearing,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). Republicans want to question Rice about “unmasking” the names of Americans caught up in incidental intelligence collection related to the probe of possible links between Russia and the Trump Campaign – and someone living at the White House has taken notice. Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017 5. Will there be GOP counterattacks against Sally Yates? Watch for this before the hearing begins on Monday afternoon, during the hearing, and afterwards. There were already reports on Sunday that Republicans were ready to accuse Yates of being a Democratic Party operative, intent on undermining President Trump at any opportunity. We often ask in journalism when getting information from a source – does this person have an axe to grind? Yates is from Atlanta. She worked for a well known law firm there, King & Spalding. She was hired by Bob Barr – later a Republican Congressman – to work for him, when he was a federal prosecutor in Georgia, during the first Bush Administration. Then Yates moved up the chain of command in the Justice Department through the years – under both political parties – before being nominated by President Obama as both a U.S. Attorney, and then later as Deputy Attorney General. Democrats were already pushing back on Sunday. Per @axios, WH plans to smear Sally Yates tomorrow as a 'Democratic operative.' She was a nonpolitical, career DOJ attorney for two decades pic.twitter.com/5FEUL9PXte — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 7, 2017 6. Where is Congress going next on the Russia matter? This won’t be the only public testimony for Yates and Clapper, as the House Intelligence Committee wants both of them to return for a public hearing soon, along with former CIA Director John Brennan. No date has been set for that appearance. No new public hearings have been set as yet by the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Russia matter, though members of that panel have been going over to the Central Intelligence Agency to review materials reportedly related to the probe – it’s not clear what they have seen, or where their probe is headed. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee told CNN this past week that there was no evidence as yet of collusion between Trump associates and Russia over the elections. But that isn’t stopping the investigation from moving forward. 7. What is the status of the FBI’s Russia probe? FBI Director James Comey made clear several times at a hearing last week that he wasn’t going to give any updates on what his agency’s review had found or not found about Russia interference in the 2016 campaign, but he did give us one tidbit that wasn’t publicly known – that the FBI is working with federal prosecutors not only at the Justice Department, but also with prosecutors working just outside Washington, D.C., in the Eastern District of Virginia. That is a federal district which is often involved in “prosecution of significant terrorism and espionage cases.” Where is that quote from? From the website of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia. 8. Many still believe there is nothing here but partisanship. When President Trump tweeted out something about the “Fake Media” and Russia on Sunday, the simple re-tweet that I made – noting it was happening a day before the next Congressional hearing about Russia and the elections – quickly garnered me a few accusations of bias. “What a bunch hypocritical hogwash from the lefties,” one person wrote me on Twitter. “You r extremely biased,” wrote another. This story still gets people on edge – on both sides of the political football – very, very quickly. We’ll see how this week changes the dynamic. @jamiedupree You r extremely biased in ur reporting @jamiedupree. Man up and start reporting in a unbiased fashion!! — Mark Paulsen (@GoBlueMAP75) May 7, 2017 Whether you think there is anything to this Russia story or not, Monday’s testimony by Sally Yates is expected to push ahead the story of what ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was doing during the transition. Stay tuned.
  • What they are saying about Democrats singing after the health care bill was passed
    What they are saying about Democrats singing after the health care bill was passed
    Those watching the vote on the health care bill Thursday heard a chorus from a 1960’s song bubble up as the measure received the 216 votes needed for passage.  As the vote was ending and the final tally – 217-213 – was recorded, a chorus of the band Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” was heard not from the gallery of the House Chamber, but from its floor.  The song, which House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-California), said was an “organic” expression of feelings, sprang from the Democratic side of the aisle. The song, several representatives said, was a knock on Republicans meant to deliver the message that a vote for the health care bill means constituents will vote you out of office.  Here’s what other media outlets have to say about “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” (And here’s the song)   Health Care Vote Could Threaten Republican House Majority NPR “As soon as the House approved the GOP health care bill on Thursday, Democrats were working on using it against Republicans in next year's midterm elections. 'They have this vote tattooed on them. This is a scar they carry,' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared just after the American Health Care Act passed the House. Just to rub it in, many Democrats on the House floor began singing 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' to their colleagues across the aisle after the vote, a moment of schadenfreude as they hope for the same fate many of their own suffered after the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed in 2010. Democrats need to flip 24 seats to win back the House in 2018, and the congressional vote to repeal and replace Obamacare may well have made that a much easier task. Some of the most vulnerable House Republicans voted in favor of the GOP health care plan on Thursday. No Democrats voted for it, while 20 Republicans opposed it, and it only eked by with 217 yay votes — one more than it needed to pass.”   Stop singing, Democrats. The health-care vote isn’t good for you, or anyone else. The Washington Post “The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the atrocious American Health Care Act. Yet some Democrats are cheering — singing! — because the vote put individual Republican lawmakers on record favoring a lousy, unpopular bill, and the Senate is likely to block it. This is the wrong reaction. No one should cheer when nonsense wins. And no one should underestimate the damage that passing this bill merely through one chamber of Congress will do to the existing health-care system. The bill is bad in both obvious and subtle ways. Its passage was premised on the claim that it would protect people with preexisting conditions, even though states could allow insurers to price sick people out of the market. Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said on Thursday that states would have to meet “stringent conditions” before they could rip up Obamacare’s protections. But experts who have gone through the bill’s language have found the requirements to be minimal.”   Democrats Sing 'Goodbye' to Republicans as GOP Health Care Bill Passes U.S. News & World Report “Democrats taunted their Republican colleagues with waves and a song as the GOP health care plan passed the U.S. House of Representatives. Democratic lawmakers on Thursday sang 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' and waved goodbye at Republicans across the chamber, seeming to imply that plenty of their colleagues had jeopardized their seats in the 2018 midterm elections by passing the proposal to gut President Barack Obama's health care law.”   31 seconds of the healthcare vote that shows why people hate politics CNN When House Republicans secured their 216th 'yes' on the American Health Care Act Thursday, Democrats immediately began taunting their across-the-aisle rivals. 'Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye,' Democrats sang at Republicans. A few Democrats even waved goodbye. The implication was obvious: Democrats believed many Republicans had just cost themselves their political careers by voting for an overhaul of Obamacare. And the DC political class wonders why people hate them.   Democrats Taunt GOP After Obamacare Repeal Vote By Singing ‘Goodbye’ Huffington Post “WASHINGTON ― House Democrats taunted Republicans on Thursday by bursting into song after the GOP plan to repeal and replace passed. “Na, na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye,” dozens of Democratic members sang on the floor as the legislation cleared the required 216 vote threshold. Democrats have argued that a vote for the bill ― one that guts funding for states to help people with pre-existing conditions pay for health insurance ― will haunt Republicans in the future and possibly even help oust them from the majority in the 2018 midterm elections.”   Democrats Taunt House Republicans Who Voted Against Obamacare Singing 'Hey, Hey, Goodbye': Watch Billboard “Democrats waved and sang, 'nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye,' to their GOP colleagues when the American Health Care Act passed the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017. On Thursday (May 4), the American Health Care Act officially passed on the House floor -- setting the mood in the room for Democrats who began singing the classic rock song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam to mock their Republican counterparts that passed the Obamacare replacement. As voting for the health care bill wrapped up, many Democrats banded together and were heard chanting, “Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” along with waving their hands to those who voted for the bill.”    
  • San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them
    San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them
    Two San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday who pointed a BB gun at one of them as he stood in the parking lot of a local high school, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said the boy, whose name is being withheld because he was a juvenile, was a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, The Union-Tribune reported. According to a statement by the San Diego Police Department, the boy lived in the neighborhood. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but said the suspect called 911 to report himself to officers in the third-person for a “welfare check.” Police arrived to find the teenager standing in the parking lot of the high school, Acting Police Captain Mike Holden told KGTV. When two officers arrived at the scene, they saw the teen, the Union-Tribune reported. 'As the officers got out of their patrol cars to contact the male, the male pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers,' according to the police statement. “Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun. The subject refused to comply. Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons.” The boy was hit several times by gunfire. Officers performed first aid and summoned paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Both officers were wearing body cameras but it's unclear whether the footage would be released, KGTV reported. “Our hearts go out to the student, his family, and his friends,” Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District, said in a message to students. “This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn.” San Diego Police said the two officers involved are a 28-year veteran and a four-year veteran of the department, CNN reported. 'Everyone's in shock and everyone's surprised,' Torrey Pines junior Hayder Alamar told KNSD. 'Right when I woke up I got a lot of text messages from my friends saying 'did you hear about the shooting at the school?' And at first I didn't believe it.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.