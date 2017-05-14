Listen Live
clear-night
66°
H 81
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-night
66°
Clear
H 81° L 69°
  • clear-night
    66°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 81° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 81° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Meet Hannah Davis, the wife of baseball legend Derek Jeter
Close

Meet Hannah Davis, the wife of baseball legend Derek Jeter

Meet Hannah Davis, the wife of baseball legend Derek Jeter
Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter pose next to his number in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium during the retirement cerremony of Jeter's jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Meet Hannah Davis, the wife of baseball legend Derek Jeter

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

Did you watch the number retirement ceremony of Yankees legend Derek Jeter Sunday and wonder who was the lovely lady by his side?

It was none other that Hannah Davis (now Jeter), a fashion model best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

>> Read more trending news

Jeter was known for a few celebrity relationships during his playing days in New York, but ‘The Captain’ is now married to a woman 16 years his junior.

Here’s a few things to know about Jeter and Davis:

  • Jeter and Davis were married in July 2016, and earlier this year they announced they were expecting a daughter.
  • Davis was born and raised in the Virgin Islands and appeared on the corner of the 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
  • Davis played the role of the girl in the red Ferrari in the 2015 movie “Vacation.”
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress
    Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress
    While the White House grapples with questions over Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, the Trump legislative agenda is still developing on Capitol Hill, with health care at the center of those efforts in Congress, as the President wraps up his fourth month in office at the end of this week. Here’s where things stand in the halls of the U.S. Capitol: 1. Senate Republicans trying to solve the health care puzzle. It’s only been ten days since the House approved a GOP health care measure, but there is no real indication yet as to how Republicans in the Senate will change the health care bill, and when it might be voted on. As for the timing, don’t expect any real action in the Senate this month, as lawmakers still wait for the Congressional Budget Office to score the House-passed GOP measure. Attention Capitol Hill health care reporters – CBO estimate on AHCA expected out the week of May 22 pic.twitter.com/I5LGFAPA6Y — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 2. Health care is key to the rest of the GOP agenda. The longer that health care takes to finish, the longer that Republicans must wait to get moving on tax reform and other items. This is sort of in the weeds when it comes to the rules of “budget reconciliation” in the Congress, but until the GOP finishes with health care, you can’t start work on a tax bill that also follows the same rules which don’t allow for a Senate filibuster. Bottom line – work on tax cuts, infrastructure, and next year’s budget has to wait until health care is done. 3. Waiting to see the details of the Trump budget. We will get more details later this month from the President on what he wants to do on the budget, as he starts to fill in all sorts of fine print on spending, cuts and even taxes. As I wrote this weekend, don’t expect to see a balanced budget anytime soon, as it’s expected that the Trump plan would not balance the budget for 10 years. That’s been a standard GOP plan. Making things even more difficult on a balanced budget would be large tax cuts as well. Trump budget will now be released May 23 (not May 22) — Emily Holubowich (@healthfunding) May 11, 2017 4. Will the Trump budget include plans for infrastructure spending? The President has talked for a long time about his $1 trillion infrastructure plan to build new roads, bridges and more around the nation, but has yet to come forward with actual details of a plan. The biggest stumbling block is how you fund the government’s share of what backers say would be a public-private partnership, with maybe $200 billion in federal funding. Big headlines are easy to support – but the details of where the money comes from can make for something different. Adding to the gas tax seems unlikely. Coming Soon: Trump's Infrastructure Plan — Roberto G. Berlanga (@urbanplan_RGB) May 11, 2017 5. Clock runs out on Obama rule reversals. Employing a seldom used federal law, Republicans were able to repeal fourteen different late regulations from the Obama Administration, as the clock ran out last week on further repeal efforts by the GOP. Fourteen rules were repealed, though Democrats did get one victory when three GOP Senators broke ranks to defeat a plan last week regarding rules on methane released from oil and gas wells. But overall, these rule repeals represent a big step forward for the GOP on one of their election year promises, to get rid of regulations from the last administration. 14-1 isn’t a bad score. #GOP wins in reversing Obama-era rules. Final score: Republicans 14, Barack Obama's last-minute regulations, 1 https://t.co/NbsXDqgTgV — Petros Sarantopoulos (@psaranto) May 14, 2017 As you can see with the rule repeals, some items have been acted on by the GOP Congress – but in terms of the big stuff, you can’t get to tax reform, infrastructure and more, until Republicans finish with health care. That remains the key to the GOP legislative agenda right now in the Congress.
  • New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 
    New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 
    Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.” Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey’s firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error. Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error. The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove. The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance.  
  • Comey’s firing comes two decades after Pres. Bill Clinton fired his FBI director
    Comey’s firing comes two decades after Pres. Bill Clinton fired his FBI director
    When President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey last week, it sent shock waves across the country, but it isn’t the first time a sitting director has been removed before the end of his term. In 1993, William Sessions was removed as FBI director by President Bill Clinton. But, according to U.S. News and World Report, Sessions’ ouster received much less attention. >> Read more trending news U.S. News points out that, while there are similarities between Comey’s firing and Sessions’, both men had to deal with criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and there were reports of dissent within the rank and file of the FBI in both instances — Sessions’ situation had to do less with politics and more with personal finances. >> Related: 5 things to know about former FBI director James Comey Sessions had been under investigation by the Department of Justice’s Office of Personal Responsibility during President George H.W. Bush’s final year in office, according to the Los Angeles Times. Among the transgressions listed in a Justice Department report was Sessions’ use of an FBI limousine on which he avoided paying taxes. When Sessions refused to step down, Clinton — upon the advice of his attorney general, Janet Reno — dismissed Sessions, the Times reported. >> Related: President Donald Trump fires FBI director James Comey At the time, 44 percent of Americans approved of Sessions’ removal, while only 24 percent disapproved, according to a Gallup poll. Comey’s firing was greeted with a 46-percent disapproval rating, while just 39 percent approved of it, according to Gallup. William Sessions is not related to current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, although he is the father of Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas. William Sessions is now 86 and is affiliated with the Constitution Project. The group’s website describes the organization as a political think tank that attempts to “foster consensus-based solutions to the most difficult constitutional challenges of our time.”   
  • Watch: Vicious kangaroo attack injures girl, stuns family at Alabama park
    Watch: Vicious kangaroo attack injures girl, stuns family at Alabama park
    A vicious kangaroo attack at an Alabama animal park injured a 9-year-old girl and stunned her family as they looked on.  It happened at Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville last weekend. >> Read more trending news The girl’s mother, Jennifer White, was recording her daughter, Cheyenne, as the girl approached the fence that enclosed the animal. Suddenly the kangaroo reached through the fence and grabbed the girl by the hair, biting her on the ear, according to WAFF, which reported the girl needed 14 stitches on her head. A warning here about the graphic nature of the cellphone video of the attack, which has since gone viral. A sign is posted on the fence, alerting visitors that the kangaroo bites, but the girl’s mother told WAFF that’s not enough. “It’s real thin. It’s (the kangaroo) right here. You can clearly see it or pet it or it could touch you, which makes you feel more, like, safe. And I think children not being able to access the animal by reach (ing) or the animal to the children would help a whole lot.” But a park spokesman says the kangaroo, named Erwin, isn’t dangerous. >> Related: Woman in donkey attack settles lawsuit against farm “He’s been here nine years, since he was a baby,” an employee named Lewis told AL.com. “He’s real gentle.” The park owners aren’t commenting, but an employee did say people do take a risk when visiting a place like Harmony Park Safari. A state law on the risk is posted at the park.  
  • Sunbathers injured, run over by pick-up truck on Florida beach
    Sunbathers injured, run over by pick-up truck on Florida beach
    Three sunbathers were run over by a F-150 pickup truck on a beach on Key Biscayne, Florida late Friday.  >> Read more trending news The victims - identified as a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy - were at a popular island park when a Miami-Dade Parks pickup drove right over them, according to police. They suffered scrapes and bruises on their hands and feet from the accident, but were otherwise fine.  >> Related: Venomous snake found on Florida beach by unsuspecting sunbathers The truck driver, Kevin Gonzalez, 23, told police he didn’t see the trio on the beach. Read more here.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.