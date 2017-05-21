Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 87
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton's wedding reception as Prince Harry's date
Close

Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton's wedding reception as Prince Harry's date

Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton's wedding reception as Prince Harry's date
Photo Credit: Ray Tamarra/GC Images
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: Actress Meghan Markle leaves the "Today Show" taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton's wedding reception as Prince Harry's date

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Ray Tamarra/GC Images

BUCKLEBURY, England -  After no sign of her being at the actual ceremony, Meghan Markle reportedly made her big arrival at Pippa Middleton and James Matthew’s wedding reception Saturday evening.

>> PHOTOS: Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Markle arrived in London for the event a few days ago, leading many to hope that she would make an appearance at the nuptials. However, Prince Harry was spotted both arriving to and leaving the wedding without a date. People reported that Markle did make it to the reception, though, marking a huge milestone in her relationship with the royal.

>> Pippa Middleton ties the knot with James Matthews in 'almost royal' wedding

“Right now, Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that’s not about them,” a source told E! News. “It takes the pressure off.”

>> Read more trending news

More than 300 guests were expected to attend the reception at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. Markle and Harry have been dating and recently made their first public appearance together at a charity polo match.

Just this week, the Church of England granted the couple permission to marry at Westminster Abbey should they get engaged sometime soon, the Daily Express reported

Close

Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton's wedding reception as Prince Harry's date

Related

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Close

Pippa Middleton ties the knot with James Matthews in 'almost royal' wedding

Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Photos: Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton ties the knot with James Matthews in 'almost royal' wedding

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Cloud Computing wins in upset at 2017 Preakness Stakes
    Cloud Computing wins in upset at 2017 Preakness Stakes
    Cloud Computing won the 142nd Preakness Stakes Saturday on a fast track at Pimilico Race Course. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming fought for the lead with Classic Empire from the start of the race. >> Read more trending news However, Cloud Computing came from behind at the end to take the win in 1:55.98.  Always Dreaming faded to eighth. Classic Empire was second and Senior Investment third. This was the fourth start for Cloud Computing, who did not race at the Derby. The horse was a 13-1 long shot to win.  Rain that fell Friday and muddied the main track dried and was fast by the time the Preakness went off around 6:48 p.m.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first stop abroad since taking office, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing through the Middle East and Europe. Air Force One landed at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh on Saturday morning, and Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi offcials. In Riyadh, a five-story image of Trump's face was projected on the exterior of the hotel he is staying at. Large billboards of Trump and King Salman lined the highway from the airport, CNN reported. Trump will deliver a major speech Sunday to the leaders of more than two dozen Muslim nations, where he will urge countries to drive out extremists, CNN reported.  Later Saturday, Trump received the nation’s highest civilian honor from Salman. The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump’s neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for “his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world.” The honor also has been bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.
  • Woman in intensive care with botulism after eating cheese from gas station
    Woman in intensive care with botulism after eating cheese from gas station
    A Sacramento-area women is one of five people who contracted botulism, apparently after eating cheese from a California gas station. According to a story from the Sacramento Bee, Lavinia Kelly put nacho cheese sauce on some Dorito’s chips she was eating and became seriously ill within hours.  By the next day, Kelly was at the hospital in intensive care.  The Sacramento Bee reported that Kelly has been in the hospital for nearly a month. She has trouble breathing and cannot keep her eyelids open. All of the five people diagnosed with botulism have been hospitalized, the story said. The outbreak has been linked to a service station in Walnut Grove, a suburb of Sacramento. Botulism – a rare paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin – is considered a medical emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include: double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness For the full story, see the Sacramento Bee  
  • Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into basement
    Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into basement
    Chilling details have emerged about a Colorado man accused of killing his young nephew with an ax last month after he allegedly lured the 4-year-old into the basement of his home.  Emanuel Joseph Doll, 25, of Broomfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying, according to KUSA-TV in Denver. The boy’s name has not been released, but he has been identified as the son of Doll’s twin sister.  Details of the homicide were obtained from an arrest affidavit, which Denver-area media outlets successfully petitioned a judge to unseal.  The affidavit indicated that the Doll’s parents, the boy’s grandparents, were babysitting the child on the morning of April 27 when he was killed. The Broomfield Enterprise reported that the grandmother, Charlotte Doll, told police she sat with her grandson for a while as he played with an iPad. At some point, Emanuel Doll went into the home’s basement and, a few minutes later, asked his nephew to join him. The family told police that the pair often played games and surfed the internet together on one of six computers in the home.  About 30 minutes after the boy arrived, Charlotte Doll heard noises from the basement that sounded like “a pillowcase loaded with items hitting the floor,” the Enterprise reported.  Charlotte Doll told police she yelled out to her son, asking him what the noise was. Emanuel Doll told her the noise was “nothing,” and a few minutes later, he returned upstairs and walked out the back door of the home.  Charlotte Doll and her husband, Joseph Doll, soon found their grandson’s body in the basement and called 911, the newspaper reported. In that call, Joseph Doll told a dispatcher that “Emanuel used an ax and that the ax was still inside the house,” the affidavit said.  Police found the boy lying unresponsive and with a “massive amount of trauma,” the affidavit said. The iPad and a bloody ax were found near his body.  Emanuel Doll was found in the backyard, covered in blood, the Denver Post reported.  >> Read more trending news Doll is being held without bail on the charges, one of which alleges he killed his nephew with deliberation. The second murder charge alleges that he killed a person under the age of 12 while in a position of trust.  The Post reported that search warrants indicate detectives seized multiple computers and electronic devices from the home. Doll, who worked for his father’s computer coding business, spent a large portion of his time on the devices.  KUSA-TV reported that the day of the slaying was not the first time police had been called to the Doll home. Broomfield police officers were called to the house 14 times since March 2016, including six calls that police characterized as dealing with mental health issues.  Emanuel Doll had multiple prior run-ins with police, including a December 2014 incident in which he assaulted his mother, who was then 58 years old. KUSA-TV reported that Doll told officers at the time that it bothered him when his mother walked around the house partially naked. “It was disgusting, so I slapped her in the back of the head,” he told officers, according to the news station.  He was later sentenced to a year of probation for third-degree assault. 
  • The 2017 Preakness Stakes: What time, what channel, livestream
    The 2017 Preakness Stakes: What time, what channel, livestream
    The second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will be held Saturday.  The field is smaller than the Kentucky Derby, and many will be watching for a rematch between Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Here’s what you need to know about the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans at Pimlico. When is the 2017 Preakness?   The race is Saturday. What time does it start?   Coverage of the race begins at 5 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:45 p.m. ET. What channel is it on?   NBC will broadcast pre-race activities along with the race. Is it livestreamed?   Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday. How far do the horses run?  1 3/16 miles. What is the track surface?   Dirt. What is the record at the track?   Secretariat holds the record. The horse ran the 9.5 furlongs in 1:53. What’s the purse for this year’s Preakness?  The purse is $1.5 million. Which horses are running in the 2017 Preakness Stakes?   Multiplier Cloud Computing Hence Always Dreaming Classic Empire Gunnevera  Term of Art  Senior Investment Lookin At Lee Conquest Mo Money Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Preakness?   As of Thursday, the betting favorites were Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. Lookin at Lee is also one to watch, according to some odds makers.  What is the special song they sing? Just after the horses for the Preakness are called to the post, the song 'Maryland, My Maryland' is played. The official state song of Maryland is led by the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. What’s the weather going to be like?  According to Accuweather.com, the high will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected. Where can you find the Preakness Stakes Facebook and Twitter accounts? For Facebook, click here.  For Twitter, click here.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.