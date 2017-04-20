Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 85°
L 65°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Few Clouds
H 85° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Members of The Revolution reflect on Prince's death, talk tour
Close

Members of The Revolution reflect on Prince's death, talk tour

Prince - By the Numbers

Members of The Revolution reflect on Prince's death, talk tour

By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MINNEAPOLIS -  Throughout his genre-bending career, Prince worked with a dazzling array of musicians.

His New Power Generation rolled with him through the '90s and the female trio 3rdeyegirl shared his space in the most recent years of his musical creations.

But his 1980s-era crew The Revolution, their star cemented in 1984’s “Purple Rain,” remain the definitive Prince backing band.

>> For more Prince coverage, head to Ruggieri’s Atlanta Music Scene blog on AJC.com

Shortly after Prince’s death last year from an accidental opioid overdose, original band members Bobby Z (drums), “Doctor” Matt Fink (keyboards), Mark “BrownMark” Brown (bass), Lisa Coleman (keyboards) and Wendy Melvoin (guitar) convened in a Minneapolis hotel to share their grief with fans via a heartfelt video.

In September, The Revolution reunited for a trifecta of sold-out shows at the fabled First Avenue club in Minneapolis, and after their planned performance at this weekend’s Celebration 2017 at Prince’s Paisley Park compound, will embark on a tour of about two dozen dates through July.

>> Prince’s estate halts release of new EP, ‘Deliverance,’ report says

Atlanta – the new residence of bassist Brown – isn’t on the itinerary yet, but fans will likely be sated during a second run of shows this fall.

Earlier this week, Brown and Fink – clad in his trademark scrubs – sat inside the band’s rehearsal space near downtown Minneapolis to discuss the loss of their leader, as well as what can be expected on this Revolution return.

Their feelings about the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death

Matt Fink: The sting of that happening has not really left any of us. We still think about it a lot. Almost every day I’ve thought about it. The mourning process for him is still there. Who knows how long that will take before you really start to not think about it as much? But now that we’re doing this (tour), it’s there in your face no matter what you do. We’re just going to do our best to help the fans heal. ... I thought by now I’d be doing better, but it’s still very emotional. It’s like losing a family member, a parent, even.

>> PHOTOS: Prince’s Paisley Park prepares to celebrate a shining star

Mark Brown: We hit this jam the other night, and it was like, he’s not there. Emotionally, when we were finished I was like, (that was just) like the old days. Then you start reminiscing and a sadness comes over you. ... He lives inside of us now. He was our mentor, our leader, our purple funky Yoda. The force was with him.

Fink: He was such a spiritual person to begin with and believed in the afterlife. In our hearts we know that he’s watching over all of this.

On The Revolution’s decision to reunite after Prince’s death

Fink: Let’s go back to 2012 when we did the (American) Heart Association event for Bobby Z. He was working with the heart association (after surviving a heart attack the year before) and asked us to help him out. We hadn’t played together since 2003 with Sheila E. and (before that) show we hadn’t worked together in 17 years. ... When Prince passed, the immediate reaction is, we’ve got to get together. We made the decision to get together in L.A. because Wendy and Lisa were working on soundtrack work. It was at that time that we said maybe we should get out and play again just to keep the legacy alive and give fans something to hold onto as well.

>> PHOTOS: Prince through the years

Brown: When we came out to Minneapolis right after he died, we were in a hotel room and ... you could look in the streets and see the pain. We all just said, ‘We should make a video right now and let the fans know that we feel that pain, too, and we’re gonna play.’ I never felt it was impulsive or the wrong thing to do. Some of us have different opinions. For me, I felt like, I’m there with them, I feel their pain. I was there in the beginning when we created that stuff, (so) let me give some of that back. Then later on we decided at the right time, we need to get back on the road and start the healing process. By playing the music, it helped us. I know it helped me.

Fink: My last meeting with Prince (in fall 2014), he expressed quite a bit of interest in reuniting with the group. Who knows? It might have been coming, anyway. To me, that still made sense; he was wishing that to happen.

On whether they had witnessed Prince in any kind of pain or in the throes of addiction

Fink: No, not at all. During that meeting he seemed just fine. I had not hint of it at that time.

>> Honoring Prince: 6 memorable tributes

Brown: For me, I thought he was a little thin. I even said to him, ‘Losing a little weight there, bro?’ and he said, ‘You getting a little belly, bro?’ (laughs). But it was fun, so I didn’t sense anything. When it all went down, I was like, that just blew me away. But even the piano tour, I was watching some of the clips and I was like, hmmm, as well as we know him, something’s not right there.

On The Revolution playing Atlanta at some point on the tour

Brown: They’ll see us, that’s all I can say. This first leg, it’s set, but the second one is being worked on. We can’t say anything until it’s contracted, but we’re on the move.

>> Prince remembered throughout Minneapolis 1 year after death

Why Brown recently relocated to the Atlanta area

Brown: I got tired of the city life. San Francisco is a beautiful, lovely city, but I’ve always been a country boy. Always lived in the suburbs, I always liked the quietness. Atlanta always seemed like a spot that I’d like to check out. The music scene, it’s like a second Hollywood. I plan to tap big time into the scene once things start to settle. I know a few musicians down there already, but would love to tap into that scene and really be a part of it, like I was in the Minnesota scene.

>> New Prince music appears ahead of anniversary of death

On the Prince that the public didn’t always see

Fink: He was very gregarious. When he wasn’t embroiled in music creation, there were days he’d be very businesslike, but he’d interject funny things and quips. But then there were moments if you were just relaxing, everybody liked to be funny and use their own sense of humor. He had a very infectious laugh as well. He was very good at doing voices, too, and imitating people. Go on YouTube and watch his appearance on ‘Muppets Tonight’ (in 1997) – that’s the real Prince.

>> Purple reign: Remembering how world mourned Prince’s death

On what fans can expect from The Revolution’s live shows

Fink: There are songs from the catalog starting from ‘Dirty Mind’ through ‘Parade’ and a few numbers that they’ve never heard, things that have been sitting in the vault.

>> Read more trending news

Brown (laughs): We’ve got some junk up in there!

Related

Prince and The Revolution circa 1985. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)
Close

Prince and The Revolution

Photo Credit: ABC Photo Archives/ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Prince and The Revolution circa 1985. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Photos: Prince’s Paisley Park prepares to celebrate a shining star

Honoring Prince: 6 memorable tributes

Prince's estate halts release of new EP, 'Deliverance,' report says

New Prince music appears ahead of anniversary of death

Prince remembered throughout Minneapolis 1 year after death

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Paris shooting: Deadly attack on police near Champs Elysees
    Paris shooting: Deadly attack on police near Champs Elysees
    A police officer was shot dead and a gunman killed near Paris’ famed Champs Elysees on Thursday night. >> Read more trending news The attacker, who was not identified, was killed by officers returning fire after he aimed at police before 9:30 p.m. local time and fired multiple shots, according to the French interior ministry. Two other people were seriously injured. It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack. Authorities have launched a counter-terrorism investigation.
  • Free pot giveaway leads to arrests near U.S. Capitol
    Free pot giveaway leads to arrests near U.S. Capitol
    The battle over federal and local marijuana laws played out Thursday on the streets of Washington, D.C.  U.S. Capitol police arrested four pot-legalization advocates on federal charges of possessing and distributing marijuana. The group was handing out free joints to interested congressional staffers, federal employees and curious tourists on a city-owned sidewalk across the street from the U.S. Capitol. >> Read more trending news Possessing up to 2 ounces of pot is legal in the District of Columbia as long as it’s not on federal property. City law also allows distribution of marijuana up to an ounce as long as money isn't exchanged. Organizer Adam Eidinger said the protesters are calling on Congress to vote on an amendment that would prohibit the federal government from interfering with state and local laws legalizing the drug. He said he was surprised by the arrests.“We're going to have to regroup right now and decide what to do, but this was not expected,” Eidinger said after four of his volunteers were led away in handcuffs. “This is a lawful place to give away cannabis because it’s D.C. land.'The Trump administration has a different view on the legalization of marijuana. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly reiterated this week that possessing marijuana is against federal law.“Until law is changed by the United States Congress, we in DHS along with the rest of the federal government, are sworn to uphold all the laws that are on the books,” Kelly said. One of the volunteers led away by police was RachelRamone Donlan. Before her arrest, the Boston native said she was protesting because she’s worried about the Trump administration's vow to fight pot legalization. “I’m concerned about what the federal government's going do,” Donlan said. “I’m worried about Massachusetts and the states’ rights.”The organizers do not expect this to be the last showdown with the federal government. Advocates plan to light up joints on the steps of the U.S. Capitol next week.
  • Two police officers shot, 1 grazed in downtown Seattle robbery
    Two police officers shot, 1 grazed in downtown Seattle robbery
    Two Seattle police officers were shot during an armed robbery in downtown Seattle. A third officer was grazed by a bullet and a fourth officer was hit in the head. There were two suspects involved, a man and a woman. The man is dead. There was initially believed to be a third suspect, but detectives determined that person was not involved. The shooting happened in downtown Seattle at about 1:32 p.m. Thursday.  >> Read more trending news One female officer, 42, was shot in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by her bulletproof vest. She is in stable condition.  A second officer, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chin and ribcage and is in serious but stable condition. Both are at an area hospital. A third officer was grazed in the hand. A fourth officer was struck in the head with a bottle. Police said the incident began with a robbery call at the 7-Eleven where two suspects fled. Officers caught up with them about a block away, and one officer began fighting with a man the ground. While the officer was fighting, a female suspect came up and hit the officer on the head with a bottle. The suspects then fled and there was an exchange of gunfire with officers. Two of the officers who fired were shot. The male suspect fled into a building at Madison and Western and barricaded himself inside. Police used flash bangs and sent a robot inside to determine where the man was and if he was alive. Police later said the man was found dead inside the building. Seattle police could not say if he was shot or how he died. The female suspect was also detained. This is the first time a Seattle police officer has been shot since 2009.  Click here for the latest on this story from KIRO7.com.
  • Is Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy getting ready to resign?
    Is Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy getting ready to resign?
    U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), told an Iowa newspaper that he expects a Supreme Court justice will resign this year, opening up a seat that President Donald Trump will be able to nominate someone to fill.  Grassley refused to name the justice he believes will resign but told the Muscatine Journal that he had heard rumors that a resignation is coming by summer.  'I would expect a resignation this summer,' Grassley said during a Q&A session with the newspaper. While Grassley did not name the justice he believes will submit his or her resignation, others said Justice Anthony Kennedy has been quietly telling friends and colleagues that he intends to resign his seat this summer.  Kennedy, 80, has talked with former law clerks and others about retirement, according to a story by CNN. The New York Times has reported that the Trump administration is already looking at its next nominee should Kennedy decide to leave the Court. Bloomberg News reported last week that “Kennedy has given no public indication of his plans, but he has drawn attention with a handful of semiprivate scheduling decisions. Perhaps most significantly, his next law clerk reunion will take place during the last weekend of June, offering the possibility that he will spring a piece of news on the gathering. The timing is noteworthy because previous Kennedy reunions took place every five years, and this one comes four years after the 2013 event.” Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter and co-host of Bloomberg Radio’s 'Bloomberg Law,' offered both sides of the argument over Kennedy’s retirement in a podcast Monday. Stohr mentioned the timing of the clerk reunion as one of the signs Kennedy may be planning to retire. On the other side, Stohr said the power Kennedy wields on the court would be hard for anyone to walk away. Kennedy has been considered the “swing” vote among the nine justices for many years. With four strong conservatives – Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and the late Antonin Scalia – and four equally strident liberals – Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg – it often fell to the moderate Kennedy to cast a deciding vote on a case.  For his part, Kennedy has kept mum on his future plans. The next person to be nominated to serve on the court will face a different road to the bench. The vote on the “nuclear option” prior to the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch earlier this month, has changed the process for confirming justices.  It now takes a simple majority of 51 votes – instead of a “supermajority” of 60 votes – to confirm a nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate, so while Democrats can still drag out the confirmation process, if the Republicans vote together they can push through Trump’s nominee. 
  • Suspect in custody after Beach Boulevard home invasion, sexual battery
    Suspect in custody after Beach Boulevard home invasion, sexual battery
    It's a major relief for everyone on the Southside.   The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Travis Jakubowski, 28, after a reported home invasion and sexual battery on Beach Boulevard earlier this week.   The unit commander of JSO's Special Assault Unit, Lt. Sharon Scott, says the arrest comes thanks to a tip from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, who reported a similar suspect description in a suspicious incident in their jurisdiction.   'The detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office worked together with the Baker County Sheriff's Office and obtained a video surveillance that showed the suspect and his vehicle. Armed with that information, detectives were able to locate the same vehicle on the video from a camera near the scene of the home invasion,' says Scott.   Scott says that new information was released to the public and to patrol, who helped identify the suspect, as Jakubowski.   Jakubowski was arrested on the Southside at a family member’s residence Wednesday night, for armed home invasion, armed sexual battery, and false imprisonment. As for the incident in Baker County, WOKV has obtained the offense report, stemming from an incident on April 14th.   According to the report, a couple claimed their 17-year-old daughter and her friend had a strange interaction with a man at a gas station. The man is accused of staring at the two and then pulling a three foot-long Machete out of his vehicle and running his fingers up the blade. He then pulled out a large sledge hammer, before eventually implying that he was carrying a handgun. The teen’s dad later tracked down the same man at a nearby campground, but when he approached him about the gas station incident, the man apparently drove off. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.