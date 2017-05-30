A Memphis family was left in complete disbelief when they visited the grave of their loved one, a 6-month-old who was buried May 20. The family of Ashton Mackey wanted to spend Memorial Day remembering the child whose life was abruptly ended after becoming extremely ill. >> Read more trending news When they arrived at New Park Cemetery Monday, what the family found was something a parent never wants to see after laying their child to rest. Ashton's mother, Alicia Mackey, said she found her son's casket floating in water, out of the ground. “I get (to the cemetery) and (the casket is) floating on top of what he’s supposed to be buried in. I couldn't believe it,' she said. Related: PHOTOS: Mom heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son's casket floating in water Mackey said she has no idea how or why the casket ended up above ground. She tried to get answers from the cemetery, but a sign on the front door said they would be closed in observance of the holiday. “I'm not going to be able to sleep. I already have nightmares. I don't sleep. This is sad. I need to see him back like he was, up under there,” Mackey said. Nine days ago, the family said their goodbyes when they buried Ashton. On Monday, the family ended up burying him again, taking dry dirt from a nearby field to cover the casket. “I do not want to see this happen to no one else. Not even my enemy,” Mackey said. The cemetery also could not be reached as it was closed for Memorial Day. Shelby Country Health Department, which is in control of the cemeteries in the area, could not be reached because of the Memorial Day holiday.