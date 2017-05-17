Listen Live
Entertainment
Michael Jackson biopic trailer released
Michael Jackson biopic trailer released

Michael Jackson biopic trailer released
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
LONDON - AUGUST 28: Michael Jackson impersonator 'Navi' poses for a photograph as he promotes the launch of the new 'King of Pop' Album on August 28, 2008. 'Navi' is portraying Jackson in Lifetime's new biopic "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland."

Michael Jackson biopic trailer released

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The trailer for Lifetime’s biopic of the King of Pop has been released.

Based on a 2014 book written by the singer’s bodyguards, “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” takes a look at the last years of Jackson’s life, Huffington Post reported.

Jackson died in June 2009 after he was given a fatal dose of propofol. Dr. Conrad Murray told investigators that he gave Jackson the drug nearly every night for two months before his death to help him sleep, CNN reported.

The movie “Searching for Neverland” will air on Lifetime on May 29.

Michael Jackson biopic trailer released

The Latest News Headlines

  • Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
    Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
      San Francisco International Airport has a therapy pig that wears a tutu. Newark International offers therapy dogs. Now Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is bringing in mini horses to help soothe stressed-out flyers. >> Read more trending news Ohio-based Seven Oaks Farm provides the airport with a few miniature horses twice a month as a kind of therapy for nervous passengers and children, according to Mashable. And it’s working. “It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces,” Wendi Orlando, the airport’s senior manager of customer relations, said in an interview with NPR. “When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses,” Orlando said. The non-profit has 34 miniature horses, Mashable reported, that also visit hospitals, police programs and nursing homes to offer a little good cheer and humor. >> Related: Therapy pig roams San Francisco Airport, greets travelers        
  • Baby found with nearly 100 rat bites, parents charged
    Baby found with nearly 100 rat bites, parents charged
    Warning the details of the alleged injuries may be too graphic for some readers. An Arkansas couple were arrested after their newborn baby was found to have between 75 and 100 rat bites.  Police were called to Magnolia Regional Medical Center after the baby girl was taken to the emergency room for treatment for the bites. >> Read more trending news  A nurse said the 15-day-old child weighed five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times, KARK reported. Police told KARK that the baby had bites on her arms, fingers and face, with one bite on the baby’s forehead measuring about an inch wide with the skull visible. Police identified the child’s parents as Erica Shyrock, 19, and Charles Elliott, 18. Elliott’s mother said that her son told her that the child had been bitten by a mouse, but said he told her he was afraid the child would be taken away if he took the baby to the hospital. Shyrock told police that she put the baby to sleep at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The baby woke her up screaming at 7:30 a.m. and she found the baby covered in blood, KARK reported. Shyrock told police that both she and Elliott knew that there were rats in the home, but did nothing to get rid of them. Elliott told police that he and Shyrock woke up at 5 a.m. to the baby crying and saw blood everywhere and rat footprints in the crib. But he and Shyrock waited to take the baby to he hospital until his mother arrived around 9 a.m. Both Elliott and Shyrock were arrested, charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree. A Columbia County deputy prosecuting attorney said that new charges of permitting abuse of a minor with serious physical injury will be filed against the pair. The new charge is a felony, The Magnolia Reporter reported. When police searched the home, they said they found the baby’s bassinet with rat footprints in blood, the baby’s hat covered in blood and rodent droppings on a nearby table, KARK reported. Monday, the baby had facial reconstruction to repair the forehead injury. Tuesday, doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital told police that the injuries were so severe that the bites would have taken hours and the baby would have been in distress during the time. The doctor told police that he believes that the parents were either not at the home or were so incapacitated that they were not able to respond. The doctor said he found 75 to 100 bites covering the child, KARK reported.
  • Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day. The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom.  Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get. Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions. Which stores have Mother's Day sales? Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise. Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Catalog Spree Edible Arrangements FTD Florists J.C. Penney Kmart Kohls Macy's Michael's Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Zales 1-800 Flowers Mother’s Day gift ideas Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases. Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members. Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet) Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday. Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom. Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase. Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet) NuVision Signature Edition 8' Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99. Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap. Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45  T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet) Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty 'I Love You Mom' engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon 'I Love You Mom' picture frame - $20, Amazon $50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon 15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD 25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's   Source: FatWallet, Macy’s; Amazon; Walmart; Best Buy
  • Trump approval rating hits new low in poll
    Trump approval rating hits new low in poll
    President Donald Trump’s approval rating dipped to a new low after his firing last week of FBI director James Comey, according to a poll released Wednesday. >> Read more trending news Based on a survey of about 2,000 people, the Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 42 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing. Half of registered voters disapprove. According to Politico, “Trump’s 42 percent approval rating is his lowest yet in Politico/Morning Consult’s weekly survey, which has tended to show more positive results for Trump than most other public polls.” The poll was conducted between Friday and Sunday, after Comey's dismissal but before reports surfaced that Trump revealed highly classified information during a meeting last week with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister. >> Related: Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump attempted to influence the FBI investigation into Russian ties to the Trump campaign after former national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign for lying about his contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation The numbers reported Wednesday are slightly lower than those in a previous Politico/Morning Consult poll, conducted May 9 to 11. Then, 46 percent of voters said they approved of the job Trump was doing while 47 percent disapproved. 'President Trump's approval has fallen from 51 percent in mid-April to 42 percent today,' Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp told Politico. 'A less reported-on trend is the waning enthusiasm for Trump in his base. When Trump took office, 56 percent of his voters strongly approved of his job performance. Today that number stands at 42 percent.' >> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation Trump’s support remains stronger among GOP voters. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing while 16 percent disapprove. The numbers were flipped for Democrats, who gave Trump a 15 percent approval rating. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats disapprove of the job Trump is doing.
  • Duval School Board stays local in naming interim superintendent 
    Duval School Board stays local in naming interim superintendent 
    The Duval County School Board has voted unanimously (one member was absent) to name Dr. Patricia Willis as interim superintendent.  Willis is a former Deputy Superintendent with DCPS, and was considered by many board members as an internal candidate.  She retired in 2012.  “There may be some areas that we need to tweak but beyond that we want to continue to move our schools forward in the direction we’re going”, said Willis.   Willis and former Hillsborough County Superintendent Dr. Earl Leonard were interviewed Wednesday morning.  Following the interview, board members expressed interest having an interim leader who can steady the ship and make adjustments as needed.  Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti is leaving Jacksonville to take over as Superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools. The Duval School Board will begin contract negotiations with Dr. Willis immediately.   Board members were guided to keep the compensation package the same as Dr. Vitti during the interim period. The School Board intends to begin a more elaborate process of identifying, interviewing, and ultimately selecting a permanent superintendent.   The School Board had previously agreed that the interim will not be considered for the permanent job. 
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.