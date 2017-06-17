Listen Live
Entertainment
Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week
Close

Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week

How to Avoid a Shark Attack

Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Olympian Michael Phelps may have met the challenge of his lifetime.

For Shark Week, the Discovery Channel is presenting, "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White." The event description is full of the hyperbole one would expect for Shark Week: "The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark — the race is on!"

The news release about the special was short on details, so it is unclear how the winner of 23 Olympic gold medals will participate in the event, but the hype alone will attract viewers.

The race will air July 23 at 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Close

Michael Phelps

Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Latest News Headlines

  • Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
    Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
    Sunday is Father’s Day, and while you are shopping for that tie, you may also want to plan to take dad out on his special day.  The good news is that in a number of places dads can eat free or get deals on meals. The bad news is that since it’s dad’s day, you are expected to pay. Here are some dining and shopping suggestions. Not all deals are available at all locations. Here are a few places dad can eat free. Baskin Robbins – Take $3 off any ice cream cake worth $15 or more. Beef O'Brady's: Dads eat free (up to $10 value) with a purchase of $10 or more on Father's Day. Bertucci's: If you upload a photo of your dad or of a father figure in your life and Bertucci’s will give you a certificate for a small pizza. Claddagh Irish Pubs: Dads eat free on Father's Day with the purchase of an entrée. Firehouse Subs: Purchase a medium or large sub, side and a drink, then show this coupon on Father's Day and you can get your dad a free medium sub. Fogo de Chao: Take dad to Fogo de Chao and get a dining card good for a free lunch or dinner on your next visit. Hooters: Buy 10 wings on Father's Day, and dad gets 10 boneless wings for free. Medieval Times: Use the code DAD17 when making a reservation through Sunday, and dad's admission is free with the full-price purchase of another adult admission. Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill will give you an extra $10 when you buy dad a $50 gift card. The bonus gift card will be good on Dad’s next visit.  Papa John’s: Get a free large one-topping pizza when you purchase $25 worth of e-gift cards. PDQ: Dads get a free combo meal with the purchase of a kids meal or combo meal on Father's Day. Pilot Flying J: Go to the Facebook page for a coupon good for a free coffee, any size, at a Pilot Flying J travel center, anytime from Father's Day through June 24. Ruby Tuesday: The restaurant chain will offer these specials: - The Big Daddy Burger for $11.99. The burger includes USDA prime beef with bacon, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheeses. - Ribs, burgers, salad, and drink specials, including Knob Creek Bourbon for $7. Ruth's Chris Steak House: Fathers who dine in on Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary, $25 dining card to use towards a future purchase. Select locations open early at noon on Sunday, June 18 and will offer the following Surf & Turf Specials: - 6-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($49.95) - 8-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($56.95) - 12-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($59.95) - 16-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($68.95) Spaghetti Warehouse: On Father’s Day, dads can get either a 15-layer lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs entrée for free when dining in at a Spaghetti Warehouse. Shoney’s: Get dad a free piece of pecan pie on Father’s Day. Shoney’s said they are expanding their buffet to include favorites like Garlic Shrimp, Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler, and more. More details here: Father’s Day at Shoney’s. Sonny’s BBQ: Dads can get All-You-Can-Eat St. Louis Ribs for 13.99 on Father’s Day. Details in this announcement from Sonny’s Steak ‘n Shake: Get a $5 certificate with a $20 purchase in gift cards. TCBY: Dads get a free small cup or cone of yogurt on Father’s Day. TCBY announced their Father’s Day special on Facebook. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Eat at Texas Steakhouse & Saloon on Father's Day and Dad will get a certificate valid for a free entrée on his next visit. Melting Pot: Most locations have an endless fondue entrees for both adults and children and a deal to add a lobster tail for only $5. To see the specials for your local Melting Pot, visit the Melting Pot home page, select your location, click Visit Restaurant Site, then click Events. Here are some Father’s Day shopping tips from Fatwallet.com Lowe’s: Offering hundreds of tool discounts for dads, including 40 percent off select tools, 30 percent off little giant ladders, 50 percent off mechanics tools. Also, Lowe’s shoppers can get an 11 percent rebate card after purchase at select stores - see a list of store codes at FatWallet.com. Playstation: “Days of Play” sale features nine days of sales pricing on limited edition PS4 bundles, 2017 video games and controllers. Staples: Amazon Echo 2-pack for $279.98 plus free shipping. Best Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3 inches, 128 GB, Intel Core m3 in Silver for $549.99 to $449.99 with EDU coupon for students and teachers. Walmart: Braun electric shavers starting as low as $39, with up to $60 in mail-in-rebates available. Ace Hardware: Masterbuilt 30 -inch digital electric smoker for $149.99. In-cart, the price drops to $129.99. Home Depot: Milwaukee Tool combo featuring the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless drill driver/impact driver combo with free battery for $99. Home Depot: Honeywell 5.5-gallon, 5.5-peak wet/dry utility vacuum with blower kit for $45.32. Advance Auto Parts is offering 15 percent off any order with coupon code. Shipping is free on orders over $75 and there is also free in-store pickup. Best Buy has TomTom Spark Cardio Fitness Watch for $124.99 with free shipping.
  • Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the military, fulfilling a campaign pledge. >> Read more trending news Trump will speak in Miami and will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the regulations in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Reuters reported. “My administration’s policy will be guided by key U.S. national security interests and solidarity of the Cuban people,” according to a draft of the five-point, eight-page presidential policy directive obtained by Politico. “I will seek to promote a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people. To that end, we must ensure that U.S. funds are not channeled to a regime that has failed to meet the most basic requirements of a free and just society.” Trump’s new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with Cuba’s Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group but will make some exceptions for air and sea travel, Reuters reported. Trump will not close embassies or break the diplomatic relations that were restored with the island in 2015. Trump will speak at a Miami theater in the Little Havana neighborhood named for Manuel Artime, a leader of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs operation against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
  • Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    A woman accused of convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Massachusetts judge.  Michelle Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy. Carter broke into tears as Judge Lawrence Moniz began to read his decision, explaining that 'some explanation of my verdict is warranted.' '[Her] actions constituted wanton and reckless conduct by her,' Judge Moniz said.  >> Read more trending news Moniz said the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that she acted recklessly, but that she did not directly cause his death. 'His research was extensive...he secured the generator...located his vehicle,' Moniz noted. 'However, he breaks that chain of self-causing by getting out of the vehicle.' Moniz explained a precedent he considered in a 200-year-old case, in which a man hanged himself in a prison cell hours before he was to be publicly executed for the murder of his father.  'He literally sought fresh air,' Moniz said, referring to Roy's previously unsuccessful attempts to commit suicide. Moniz noted Carter told Roy to get back into the truck after he got out, which she must have known was becoming a deadly environment.  'She instructs Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all the feelings he has expressed to her,' Moniz said.  Telling him to get back into the truck constituted 'wanton and reckless conduct,' the court found.  Moniz then indicated Carter seems to have known the gravity of the situation as she indicated to her friends in messages and conversations.  MORE: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died 'Ms. Carter had reason to know that Mr. Roy had followed her instructions and had placed himself in the toxic environment of the truck,' said Moniz.  He cited a previous case as precedent, in which 'there is a duty to take reasonable steps to alleviate the risk.' The decision not to do so is what Moniz cited in finding Carter guilty of manslaughter.  He continued, noting that Carter failed to tell anyone of his plans nor to 'issue a simple instruction to get out of the car.' In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter knew what she was doing when she encouraged Roy to kill himself and tried to use him for attention.  Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter pressured Roy to take his own life through a torrent of text messages. They say she told Roy to 'get back in' his truck when he became frightened while trying to kill himself with carbon monoxide. Carter's attorney, Joseph Cataldo argued Roy was simply forcing Carter to be part of his second attempt. Carter's lawyer has argued that Roy had attempted suicide previously and made his own decision to take his own life. Judge Lawrence Moniz said he will take the statements and evidence under advisement in order to make a ruling. Once his ruling is made, Moniz said he will announce it in open court the following morning.  MORE: Death by text? What’s at stake in the Michelle Carter trial
  • Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Despite repeatedly making a campaign pledge to fully reverse executive actions on immigration from the Obama Administration, President Donald Trump has so far left in place one controversial plan from his predecessor, which allows young people – known as immigrant “Dreamers” – who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents to stay here, without the threat of deportation. The White House said Friday that the DACA program – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – remains under review, but the lack of action by President Trump on that issue has left some of his supporters openly frustrated, as they want to see an all out effort against illegal immigration. “The real scandal? Trump has granted amnesty to 125,000 illegals under Obama’s unconstitutional order,” fumed immigration activist Mark Krikorian. In speech last August @realDonaldTrump pledged to 'immediately terminate President Obama's two illegal executive amnesties': DACA and DAPA. — Don England (@dontspeakforme) June 17, 2017 And the numbers do bear that out – the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that as of March 31, 124,799 people who had qualified for DACA, had their special permits renewed in the first three months of this year. “Trump’s been expanding Obama’s illegal amnesty for going on five months now,” Krikorian added. During the campaign, things were pretty straightforward – Mr. Trump was going to reverse the Obama executive actions on immigration, period. “We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties in which he defied federal law and the Constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants,” the President said in a major immigration speech on August 31, 2016. But soon after he entered the White House, the President sent mixed signals about how he would treat Dreamers. “It is a very, very difficult subject,” Mr. Trump said at a February 16 news conference. The decision to leave DACA in place comes amid grumbling from some conservative quarters, amid a desire for even more action on border security and illegal immigration. Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017 Very glad to see Obama’s lawless DAPA amnesty has finally been rescinded. DACA next, please. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 16, 2017 On the other side, immigration activists were not declaring victory, worried that President Trump will sooner or later move to rein in the DACA program, which could put millions in jeopardy of deportation. “DACA recipients cannot rest easily when our families are still in the cross hairs of deportation agents,” said the group Mi Familia Vota. “DACA recipients continue to be arrested, detained, and deported under the President’s deportation apparatus,” said the Immigrant Legal Resource Center. Action in Congress on major immigration legislation that might address this matter still seems unlikely.
  • U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, and three injuries have been reported and seven crew members are missing, according to the Navy. >> Read more trending news  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
