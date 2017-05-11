Listen Live
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus releases music video for new single ‘Malibu’
Miley Cyrus releases music video for new single ‘Malibu’

Miley Cyrus releases music video for new single ‘Malibu’
Singer Miley Cyrus released a video for her new single "Malibu" May 11.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Fresh off of an interview with Billboard about her change in looks and lifestyle, Miley Cyrus has released a music video for the lead single from her upcoming album.

“Malibu” is a low-tempo, acoustic-leaning ballad that is much more stripped down in production than Cyrus’ pop efforts.

In the video, the singer’s look is just as stripped down.

Walking on the beach in a sweater and bikini bottom, Cyrus sings about reconnecting with a romantic partner.

In other scenes, she’s standing in a field with two low pigtails, laying in tall grass and sitting on rocks as a waterfall flows behind her.

The song, about on-again fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth, reflects on their relationship. The two reconnected in 2016 after breaking up in 2013.

Cyrus’ album is due later this year. Watch the video for “Malibu” below.

The Latest News Headlines

  • WATCH Cheeto Cam: Rescued seahorse named Cheeto recovering at Florida aquarium
    WATCH Cheeto Cam: Rescued seahorse named Cheeto recovering at Florida aquarium
      A tiny orange seahorse named Cheeto is one lucky seahorse. It was saved by a little girl after a seagull dropped it on a beach in Clearwater, Florida.  Cheeto, named after the orange snack because the girl thought the gull looked like it had a Cheeto in its beak, was dropped on the beach and in distress until the girl scooped it up and put it in her bucket.  The child brought the seahorse to her mother, and they called the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for help, according to an aquarium press release.  >> Read more trending news Cheeto is now recovering and is slowly beginning to eat again. The aquarium said it will release the sea creature back into the ocean once it is healthy enough to survive in the wild again. Seagulls sometimes mistakenly pluck seahorses from the ocean, but usually spit them out because of their bony structure, the aquarium said, but unfortunately, the gulls are not always over water when they drop the tiny horse-like creatures. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has also set up a Cheeto cam so fans can monitor her progress. See Cheeto here.
  • West Mims fire threatens 500 structures in Florida, Georgia
    West Mims fire threatens 500 structures in Florida, Georgia
    Officials held a briefing early Thursday morning in St. George, Georgia, updating current conditions on the West Mims fire, stating the latest acreage total was now at 144,073 and containment still remained at 12 percent. The biggest concerns for the day are shifting winds and how that could impact fire movement, according to authorities.  >> Read more trending stories There are currently around 500 structures threatened in the area, and a large amount of engines will be focusing on protecting those structures, officials said. MORE WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>WSB: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia  >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam Fire activity increased substantially on Wednesday, and firefighters are anticipating another active day, according to fire officials. The smoke from the fire is impacting multiple counties in Georgia and Florida, and the Duval County Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities for the day. 
  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts
     The verdict is in.  Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been found guilty on 18 counts, not guilty on 4 counts: Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud- GUILTY Count 2: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 3: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 4: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 5: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 6: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 7: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 8: Aiding and abetting mail fraud-  GUILTY Count 9: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 10:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 11:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 12:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 13:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 14:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 15:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 16:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 17: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts- GUILTY Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws- GUILTY Count 22: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2012- GUILTY Count 23: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2013- GUILTY Count 24:  Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2014- GUILTY (No count 18 or 20; counts were related to Ronnie Simmons only.) Brown will not immediately go to prison, instead she will be staying under the same conditions of release for now. A sentencing hearing will be held in 90 days or more. Brown was one of three people named in a scheme around a group called One Door For Education. Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons were accused of soliciting donations to the organization, claiming it was a non-profit, and using the money for their personal expenses instead.  Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown on 24 charges, and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Carla Wiley- the President of One Door and Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. Both Simmons and Wiley testified, in an effort to gain a government recommendation for a lighter sentence per their plea agreements. Just about an hour after the verdict was read, Brown’s defense attorney, James Smith, says he will file a motion for a new trial.  Smith says Brown maintains her innocence and says it's only the '1st quarter' in legal 'football game'. WOKV has been in the courtroom for every minute of testimony throughout this trial. This is a developing story that will be frequently updated.
  • Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    He describes it as the 1st quarter in a legal football game.   Just about an hour after former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges in her federal fraud trial, her defense attorney, James Smith, was already vowing this would not be the end of the legal fight.   Speaking outside of the federal courthouse Thursday afternoon, Smith says he will file a motion for a new trial, though he didn't release any specifics of his plan.   Smith says his client maintains her innocence and that she is 'strong' and will keep fighting.   On the topic of sentencing, Smith says Brown will not get 'anything remotely close' to 357 years in federal prison. He also says that he hopes any sentences she gets will factor in the 'good' she has done.   Smith says he's sad about the result, but the sun will rise tomorrow. Meanwhile, Brown has released a statement of her own, following the 18 convictions: 'While I respect the jury's decision I disagree with it and I want to make it clear that I maintain my innocence. I did not commit these crimes and I intend to file a motion for a new trial. I will continue to stand on my record of decades of faithful service to this community and the nation. I have a long record of charitable service to the community and that will continue even during this process. I want to thank my family and friends for their prayers and support during this difficult time. I ask that you continue to pray for and support me. This fight is not over and as I'm sure you know I will continue to fight to clear my name and restore my reputation.
  • South Georgia wildfire picks up steam
    South Georgia wildfire picks up steam
    A wildfire burning along the Georgia-Florida border picked up steam Wednesday, fueled by hot, dry temperatures and shifting winds. “It started to pick up today,” said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service. “Our lines are going to be tested. Mother Nature is a powerful thing.” PHOTOS: South Georgia wildfire rages in Okefenokee Swamp IN-DEPTH: Residents don’t flee fire, stay to help instead Some 725 firefighters are battling the blaze near the Okefenokee swamp. It is just 12 percent contained and could burn for months.  Although officials have ordered evacuations for the southern half of Charlton County, most people appeared to be staying put.  Travis Thompson said he has no intention of leaving his home or closing his small restaurant, the Woofy Wagon, which stands in the evacuation area.  RELATED: Feds to reimburse state for most firefighting costs MORE: Evacuations expand as South Georgia fire grows What would it take for him to pack up and leave his home? “Them telling me it’s going to burn down,” he said. “I’ll send my wife and kids away. But I’ll stay till the bitter end.” Thompson was born and raised in the area, which he said is still dominated by timberlands. “It’s a town where everybody knows your business, and everybody looks out for everybody,” he said. His daughter, Destiny, 15, seemed a little more nervous. “It’s scary,” she said. “I think God has it in his hands. He’ll provide for us.” MORE SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE From WSBTV.com:  >>100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia From ActionNewsJax.com: >>West Mims fire now 144,073 acres Sky a hazy gray The smell of smoke hung heavy in the air on Wednesday. The sleepy, one-traffic-light town has been transformed by the blaze, which continues to grow. Its fiery edge stands only about 4 miles away. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles crisscross the streets. News crews have stationed themselves in the center of town. Some streets have been blocked by official vehicles, their blue lights spinning all day long. The sky is a hazy gray, and the smoke settles in the lungs and stings the eyes. Some people walked around with water bottles in hand. People said even the gnats, which are pretty bad this time of year, seem worse. The blaze, dubbed the West Mims Fire, has burned 225 miles since it began April 6. It was ignited by a lightning strike.  No homes have been burned yet and no injuries have been reported.  ‘It’s so unpredictable’ The fire spread by 3,500 acres on Tuesday, though a heavy air mass helped prevent the flames from spreading even farther. It grew by 11,000 acres on Saturday, officials said. It's unclear how far the fire has spread on Thursday.  The wind picked up on Wednesday, gusting to 15 mph, and temperatures that crested 90 degrees kept the ground around the swamp dry and very combustible. The fire has already spread well beyond the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, refuge manager Michael Lusk said. He said about 40 percent of the 143,893 scorched acres stand outside the refuge. He said one bad day could bring the fire to people’s homes. “It’s so unpredictable,” he said. He said, everybody, everywhere is talking about the fire. One person’s comment stuck in Lusk’s head: The devil went down to Georgia and he sat down in the Okefenokee swamp.
