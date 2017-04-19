MTV returns to live TV with ‘TRL’-style show

MTV’s “Total Request Live” is coming back to the network after going off the air almost 10 years ago, but only in spirit.
Adweek reported that the president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, Chris McCarthy, is planning to launch a daily live show tentatively called “MTV Live.”
The move is one of McCarthy’s efforts to increase viewership of the network in the 18-34 ratings, a coveted age group for advertisers. McCarthy became president of MTV in October, having improved ratings and performance for VH1 and Logo earlier.
Related: Ludacris to host 'Fear Factor' reboot on MTV
“MTV Live” is going to be broadcast out of the network’s Times Square studio space, which has been renovated to be double in size from the smaller space seen in “TRL,” which ran from 1998 to 2008.
The addition to programming comes as MTV is set to air a reboot of “Fear Factor” hosted by Ludacris and has introduced gender-neutral categories to its new MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Related: MTV revamps Movie Awards to include TV, gender-neutral categories
The new live show is set to air daily for three to four hours and include “a mixture of music and other elements,” according to AdWeek. The live show is part of McCarthy’s effort to bring MTV back to its status as a culture maker.
“That ability to be live, in culture — not responding to it but driving it — is where we belong,” he said.
“MTV Live” premieres June 12.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself