Country legend Glen Campbell to release final album, 'Adios'

Country music legend Glen Campbell is releasing a final collection of studio recordings, aptly titled, "Adios."
Campbell, who went public with his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in 2011, has not performed live or recorded music since 2012. The songs that make up "Adios" were recorded shortly after Campbell's final tour in 2011, according to Rolling Stone.
The album features songs that Campbell loved but had never had the opportunity to record, including "Everybody's Talkin'" by Harry Nilsson. Willie Nelson and Vince Gill make special appearances on the album. Campbell's children also perform on the record.
Kim Campbell, Glen's wife, shared the news of the new album on the official Glen Campbell Facebook page.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself