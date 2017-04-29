Listen Live
Finns pay tribute to rock band Kiss
Close

Photo Credit: Mark Weiss
Rock 'n' roll band KISS was at Mardi Gras in February.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mark Weiss

Heavy metal fans in Finland decided to rock ’n’ roll all night and honor the band Kiss.

Fans placed masks on four giant statues in the capital city of Helsinki to honor the hard-rock group, Yahoo reported.

State-owned railway operator VR invited four fans of the band to paint black-and-white Kiss masks for the imposing figures that stand guard outside Helsinki's main railway station.

The statues, officially called "lantern bearers" but better known among Finns as stonemen, were transformed to commemorate the band’s 10th concert in Finland, which will be held next week.

Kiss celebrated the statue tribute in a video post shared on the group's Twitter account.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Waiting on the details of a Trump tax reform plan
    As I was finishing my taxes this weekend, the complexity of that work was again on display as the tax deadline was approaching, a fresh reminder that politicians of both parties have long talked about making the federal tax code simpler, but have achieved nothing substantial along those lines for over thirty years, since the Tax Reform Act of 1986. Will 2017 be any different? 1. Trump wants tax reform – but will he get tax reform? It’s very easy to call for tax reform. It’s very easy to call for tax cuts. But as we saw with the Republican push to overhaul the Obama health law, it’s not easy to get major legislation moving in the Congress – and tax reform may be even more complicated than health care reform. The last time that lawmakers approved a major tax reform package was in 1986 – and it was not an easy legislative lift. You had major players in the Congress pushing for this – Rostenkowski in the House, Dole in the Senate, Reagan in the White House. Do we have those players today in Washington who can push a tax reform boulder up Capitol Hill? The 1986 comprehensive tax reform took a full year to get done — Alan Chaulet (@519AC) April 3, 2017 Very few Congress members or staff w/experience approving complex, arduous tax legislation still alive&present.Reagan last big tax reform? — Harald Malmgren (@Halsrethink) April 14, 2017 2. “Tax Reform” means many different things. Just pause and think about it for a minute – what does “tax reform” mean to you? For many, it means a tax cut, with lower tax rates. For others, it means lower rates while not getting rid of your favorite deductions. There are some who feel tax reform should be all about a dramatic simplification of the tax system. Some want a “flat” tax. Others have called for the “FairTax,” which is a system based on consumption. On the business side, tax reform might mean major changes in the corporate tax system. There’s been talk about a “border adjustment tax.” All sorts of options would be on the table, and would provide for a lot of winners and losers. Farmers & ranchers grow our food, fuel & fiber in a world of uncertainty. We need a fair tax code now. https://t.co/muRw2aCKBQ #TaxReform pic.twitter.com/FiQK0ESTwr — Zippy Duvall (@ZippyDuvall) April 14, 2017 3. What’s in the Trump tax reform plan? We don’t know that answer right now. On the campaign trail, and in the White House, President Donald Trump talked a lot about tax reform, but has not sent Congress the details of what he wants in such a plan. As mentioned above, the possible policy options are numerous. White House officials said in the last week that Mr. Trump would move away from the plans that he set out in the 2016 elections, and try to have the White House take the lead on setting broad policy changes in the tax code. But the bulk of the work would be up to Republicans in the Congress, who have also issued broad goals, but not all the nitty gritty details and the legislative text of their plans. Both President Trump's campaign tax plan & House GOP's plan would increase standard deduction amounts. #taxexplainer https://t.co/LMpxWMESHa pic.twitter.com/jbunEwWDvo — Tax Policy Center (@TaxPolicyCenter) April 14, 2017 4. What about “tax expenditures” in the IRS code? When you talk about ‘tax reform,’ does that mean the effort should get rid of some of the tax breaks in the IRS code? If you do that, it would help offset a lowering of overall tax rates. But when you get into this realm, there are distinct winners and losers. For example, how about getting rid of the deduction for mortgage interest on your home? Maybe the tax write off for property or sales taxes? Or what about the tax exclusion of up to $250,000 in capital gains ($500,000 per couple) on a home sale? There are all sorts of options here that will impact some Americans, but not others. Remember – tax reform means real winners, and real losers. Some people will gain money, and some will lose. 5. No one will know the special tax breaks right away. One thing to remember is that you will hear all sorts of stories about what a Trump/GOP tax plan would do to your tax rates and popular exemptions. But you probably won’t get too much advance knowledge about some of the special interest plans that get included in the fine print. If you dig into the 1986 tax reform law, you will find there is a lot of legislative mumbo jumbo in there; if you don’t know what you are looking at, you will never understand the gibberish of tax law. Let’s just say, provisions like this one below are what the lobbyists in “Gucci Gulch” will be striving to get in a final tax reform bill. Like health care, this will not be an easy legislative lift on Capitol Hill. Stay tuned.
  • Once again, Congress blows by another April 15 budget deadline
    In the midst of a two week break from legislative work in Washington, D.C., most lawmakers in the Congress probably did not mark the failure of the House and Senate to approve a spending blueprint by a yearly April 15 deadline, as once again the budget work of the House and Senate is behind schedule before the leaves are fully on the trees. “On or before April 15 of each year, the Congress shall complete action on a concurrent resolution on the budget,” it states quite clearly in the federal statute that sets out a series of deadlines for lawmakers to finish work on the budget by October 1, the start of the new fiscal year. But this year, that budget resolution is nowhere in sight, as the Congress has made that April 15 deadline only a handful of times since it was put into law in 1974. Just a few years ago when the GOP was in the minority in Congress, Republicans routinely mocked Democrats for failing to approve the budget resolution, which is a non-binding budget blueprint that guides the Congress on spending. In 2015, Republicans finished work on the budget resolution in May; but in 2016, the GOP was unable to complete work on that measure until early 2017. Now another budget resolution is needed for the 2018 budget. While the budget resolution remains on hold, there are still no public answers on how lawmakers will deal with funding for the U.S. Government, which runs out on April 28. The details of that funding plan are not expected to be revealed until lawmakers return to work in Washington next week – by that time, the House and Senate will have four days to approve a final deal to avoid a government shutdown.
  • In echo of Obama, Trump furthers his agenda by executive actions
    As President Donald Trump signs a new executive order on Tuesday to spur both the hiring of American workers and the purchase of American products by the federal government, those type of executive actions represent most of the progress made on his agenda in his first three months in office, as the Congress remains grounded on health care, tax reform and other legislative priorities. While Republicans growled about President Barack Obama using his “pen and his phone” on executive orders and actions, the GOP looks at things much differently, now that their party is setting that Executive Branch agenda. “The executive orders that he’s signing are all consistent with the promises that he made to the American people on the campaign trail,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a Monday briefing. “And so I would argue that we’re going to continue to see the President not only keep his word but be rewarded by the American people on that front,” Spicer added. NEW: Trump to sign order tomorrow echoing 'Buy American, Hire American' campaign line calling for review of H1B visa program & trade deals — CNBC (@CNBC) April 18, 2017 But while the executive orders generate headlines, they also are limited – just like the executive actions taken by President Obama, which can be overturned with a signature by Mr. Trump. The executive actions also don’t apply to the entire country – like a regular law passed by the Congress – but instead, they apply only to the Executive Branch, and the functions of the federal government. For example, in the order to be signed by the President in Wisconsin, federal agencies will have to conduct a review of whether they are properly buying American products, and a report will be given to the President in 220 days. “This report and its recommendations will serve as a blueprint for additional executive and regulatory actions to further strengthen Buy American, as well as guide possible legislative proposals,” a senior Administration official told reporters at a briefing on Monday. Mr. Trump has already issued close to two dozen executive orders, and another twenty actions that set out administration policy on a variety of matters, from climate change to trade and federal hiring – and they are very popular with his supporters. Every Obama ruling, law, and executive order that is reversed by the Trump admin is a step in the right direction. It will #MAGA. — Amber Waves (@Marsha250) April 11, 2017 Along with the White House rolling back orders of his predecessor, the GOP Congress has delivered a number of other measures designed to repeal specific rules and regulations from the Obama Administration. But the time frame for approving those runs out in May, limiting the impact of those actions. Still, look for the Trump executive actions, along with the regulatory votes in Congress, plus the Justice Gorsuch confirmation, to compose most of the achievements of Mr. Trump’s first 100 days in office – that date is April 29.
  • Homeland Security chief says Congress should “shut up and support” Trump efforts to slow illegal immigration
    After almost three months of stepped up enforcement under President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Tuesday that new efforts to stem the flow of illegal immigration into the United States are quickly paying off, as he said lawmakers in Congress who don’t like the enforcement changes by the Trump Administration should change the laws, or “shut up.” “If lawmakers do not the laws that we enforce, that we are charged to enforce, that we are sworn to enforce, then they should have the courage and the skill to change those laws,” Kelly said in a speech at George Washington University. “Otherwise,” Kelly said of lawmakers, “they should shut up and support the men and women on the front lines.” DHS Sec. Kelly swipes at lawmakers who should change laws they don't like or 'shut up and support' DHS ppl on front lines. — Joseph Marks (@Joseph_Marks_) April 18, 2017 In his speech, Kelly cited figures that show a steep drop in the number of people trying to ilegally cross the southern border of the United States. “March apprehensions were 30 percent lower than February, and 64 percent lower than this time last year,” Kelly said in a speech at George Washington University in D.C. “These numbers are lower because we’ve shown we are serious about border security, and enforcing our immigration laws,” the DHS chief added. Kelly on immigration enforcement and deterrence: 'We’re not just trying to keep them away, we’re trying to give them a reason to stay home' — Alan Neuhauser (@alneuhauser) April 18, 2017 Kelly noted a large drop in the number of families trying to make the crossing into the United States. “While more than 16,000 family units were apprehended at the border in December, only 1100 were apprehended in March,” Kelly told his audience. “This is a phenomenal drop in movement,” Kelly said. DHS Sec. Kelly at GW University #tvnews pic.twitter.com/TbKhK4Tc5i — Kevin Johnson (@brollnet) April 18, 2017
  • Uncle Sam’s spending – from high tech and subscriptions, to cooks and bathrooms
    While Congress and the White House try to work out a plan to fund the federal government for the rest of this fiscal year, spending by Uncle Sam continues on a whole host of items, from highly advanced technical research at NASA and the Pentagon, to more mundane items, like magazines, and janitorial services. Here’s a few things that the federal government spent your tax dollars on in the past few days: 1. Very smart people doing very smart people things. NASA has been very effective at sprinkling its research facilities around the country, which has spawned strong, bipartisan support for its various activities. One item being worked on at the John Glenn Research Center in Ohio is how to reduce the noise created by jet engines on airplanes. For that, you need to use something known as “Particle Image Velocimetry,” which allows researchers to see how jet exhaust mixes with surrounding air. NASA Glenn needed to upgrade the PIV system there, so they spent $181,059 to do that. 2. DARPA once more looking beyond the horizon. The work of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is almost always interesting when you look at how the Pentagon is spending research dollars. In recent days, the military has awarded contracts for “Advanced Friction Processing” ($940,310), “Generalized Network Assisted Transport” ($9.97 million), “Mission-oriented Adaptive Placement of Task and Data” ($6.8 million), and a “Direct Sampling Digital Receiver” ($487,286). DARPA also released a new request for futuristic technology development dealing with “Metamaterial-based Optical System Design.” Some of the questions asked of developers are not just 1+1=2. 3. Making sure you can eat and use the bathroom. If you like to take to the great outdoors in the summer, maybe you have gone out west to the vast reaches of federal lands, whether national parks or U.S. Forest Service areas. The Forest Service yesterday awarded a $15,450 contract to a company to provide a “Backcountry Trail Cook” in the Marble Mountain Wilderness and Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Klamath National Forest, for a total of almost five months. Of course, when you eat and drink, you might need to use the bathroom, so the Fish and Wildlife Service okayed an $11,240 contact for a portable restroom in the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Research Center. 4. Subscriptions, subscriptions, and more subscriptions. As one might imagine, the sheer breadth of the federal government means there are a lot of workers with a lot of different interests. And they push their bosses to buy some interesting items. The Navy just agreed to pay $229,685 for a multi-site annual subscription to the library collections of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The Department of Energy authorized $23,700 for a one year subscription to Oxford Economics; the Air Force will spend $96,581 for the “Gold” level subscription to the Royal Society of Chemistry publications; the Energy Department will spend $64,821.92 for a one year SNL Energy Subscription Service for four users; the EPA will spend $10,675 to renew a subscription to CQ/Roll Call, while the FDA okayed $50,315 for a subscription to the PoliticoPro news service. 5. Odds and ends of military security. When you think about the U.S. military, you think about soldiers, ships, marines, planes and more. You don’t usually think about all the other needs that must be dealt with to secure those facilities. So, you have $6,172 being spent for a police radar gun by the Army. And you have Fort Bragg in North Carolina shelling out almost $164,000 for “Law Enforcement Vehicle Graphics” – “This requirement is for install and supply of graphics (decals) on vehicles when they are placed into law enforcement service. The Government will provide the vehicles but will not provide the graphics.” There it is – another small snapshot of your tax dollars at work, for Uncle Sam.
