Hip-hop music has fewer drug references than any other genre, but still dominates
Hip-hop music has fewer drug references than any other genre, but still dominates
Photo Credit: Michael Robinson Chavez/LA Times via Getty Images
Rihanna and Eminem are pictured here performing before a massive crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in August of 2014. Eminem is on a new list of the  top five artists with the most drug references in their song lyrics.

By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Think Migos and other rap artists mention molly and marijuana the most in their songs? Think again, because hip-hop has the least number of drug references compared to any other musical genre, according to a recent study. 

Using data from Songmeanings API, Addictions.com analyzed eight music categories to determine which style’s lyrics mentioned drugs the most.

The website ranked country as the top offender, followed by jazz, pop, electronic, then rock. 

Despite country tunes topping the list as a whole "the number of drug references by artists shows hip-hop dominating the field," Addictions.com said.

So researchers did a bit more digging to find out the top offenders when it comes to drug references in lyrics. 

The hip-hop group Kottonmouth Kings has rapped about drugs the most with 440 references, and weed is mentioned the most. Eminem is second, followed by The Game, Lil’ Wayne and Jay Z.

  • Missing cop faked his death, fled to Mexico, police say
    Missing cop faked his death, fled to Mexico, police say
    A Texas police officer who was originally reported missing is believed to have attempted to fake his own death and to have fled to Mexico, officials said Friday night. >> Read more trending news Austin police Officer Coleman Martin, 29, is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of “false report,” as a result. Martin’s wife told KVUE-TV on Saturday that “Cole recently received a new prescription medication.' 'The side effects were causing him to be depressed and think irrationally,” she said. “We want him to know his family loves him unconditionally and wants him home safe.'  Martin’s wife asked to remain anonymous for the interview. An arrest affidavit for the missing officer said a woman, who was not his wife, shared an email with detectives, in which Martin wrote to her and said his plan for a staged death had been successful. The affidavit does not say how the woman knows Martin. Martin’s email to the woman said he had staged a scene by parking his vehicle by a body of water near the U.S. border with Mexico, the affidavit says. Then he rode a bicycle for about 8 miles to a convenience store, took a taxi to the border and rode a bus farther into Mexico, the affidavit says he said in the email. Police obtained video footage of Martin at a gas station in Del Rio, the affidavit says. They also talked to a clerk at the gas station who had spoken to Martin. Martin told the clerk he had biked from Amistad Park to the store, the affidavit says. Police first got involved on Tuesday night, when Martin’s wife called 911, the affidavit says. She told police that Martin had texted her a photo of a handwritten note that said he was going to drown himself in a lake near the border of Mexico.  The next morning, officials at the Amistad National Recreation Area said they found Martin’s vehicle with a suicide note inside, the affidavit says. His wallet was also inside the vehicle, but there was no money inside it. His passport was also not in the vehicle. In response, “a massive search operation was initiated using local, state and federal resources” on Wednesday and Thursday, the affidavit says. The search team found an inflatable raft in the Amistad Reservoir, which is on the Rio Grande at the border between Mexico and the United States, with Martin’s name, his date of birth, date of death and his and his wife’s initials written on the side, the affidavit says. Inside the raft were remnants of a concrete block as well as scrape marks that indicated that concrete blocks had been pushed over the edge. Investigators discovered a charge on Martin’s credit card for a new HP tablet from a Best Buy in Austin a few hours before he sent the suicide note to his wife, and the tablet was not found in his vehicle, the affidavit said. Then, investigators learned that someone had accessed Martin’s email from Mexico about five hours after he sent the suicide note text. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Martin placed “the boat to appear he entered the water, paddled to the middle and jumped overboard with concrete blocks and ropes, and (placed) the raft on the shore to give the appearance it had drifted to shore from where the initial entry place was.” Investigators tracked down and interviewed the unnamed woman at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
  • Female dragonflies play dead to avoid amorous males
    Female dragonflies play dead to avoid amorous males
    Female dragonflies are one of only a few animal species that play dead to avoid mating or death, falling out of the sky and remaining motionless until the amorous male dragonfly leaves. That’s the conclusion of a new study in the journal Ecology by University of Zurich zoologist Rassim Khelifa, Newsweek reported. >> Read more trending news Khelifa, who documented the behavior while studying dragonflies in Switzerland, said it’s the first time scientists have seen dragonflies feigning death as a means of avoiding mating.  “I witnessed a dragonﬂy dive to the ground while being pursued by another dragonﬂy. The individual that crashed was a female,” the scientist said, according to Newsweek. “She was lying motionless and upside down on the ground.” Khelifa said he expected the female would be unconscious or even dead, after crashing to the ground. >> Related: Your dog knows when you’re behaving badly, new research shows  “But she surprised me by ﬂying away quickly as I approached,” Khelifa said. Scientists believe that by playing dead, the female dragonfly may survive longer and possibly reproduce more frequently and more successfully.  
  • Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico
    Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico
    A Kentucky teenager is recovering from a leg wound after she was bitten by a shark in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s Panhandle on Sunday. >> Read more trending news The 17-year-old was attacked by a 5-foot-long shark while swimming near a sandbar in Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where she received stitches, but sheriff officials described the injury as “fairly minor.” Authorities don’t know what kind of shark bite the girl, who was visiting Destin from Louisville, Kentucky, with her high school softball team, media outlets reported. Shark attacks in the area are rare. The attack Sunday is only the fourth documented shark bite in Okaloosa County since 1882, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.  
  • At least 5 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit eastern Texas
    At least 5 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit eastern Texas
    Tornadoes tracked across parts of Texas on Saturday, leaving behind a swath of damage, injuring dozens of people and killing at least five, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Preliminary reports to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth indicated that as many as three tornadoes raked over parts of Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties in eastern Texas. Crews will survey the damage Sunday to determine the strength of the twisters. 'We have a lot of injuries,' a dispatcher with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office told KXAS-TV. The dispatcher added that there was “a lot of damage.” At least five people were killed in the storms, according to KTVT. None of the victims have been identified. One person was found dead in a pasture in Canton, the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department told KTVT. The Canton Fire Department told KXAS-TV that another person was killed along Highway 64 when a tornado threw the person’s vehicle. Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals with a variety of injuries after the tornadoes struck, including one with critical injuries. A dispatcher at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press that “officers were chasing numerous injury reports.” Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes and overturned cars along roadways.
  • Donated laptops may have been backed by Corrine Brown campaign funds, through a staffer’s company
    Donated laptops may have been backed by Corrine Brown campaign funds, through a staffer’s company
    One of the money trails prosecutors are following in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown deals with funds solicited for computers for middle school students.  Multiple donors say they were asked by Brown to fund the project, but the money that was used traced back to Brown’s campaign group, according to evidence presented by prosecutors so far.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The project was part of an initiation in to a service organization called The Links, according to Ingrid Burch, who was behind the project. She says Brown joined around the same time as her, in mid-2013.  Burch bought 33 laptop from the Duval County surplus, paying the $1,420 with her own money. She submitted to be reimbursed for the purchase, but could only find receipts for $1,350 of the $1,420. She added in her testimony that the laptops were refurbished, but basic, and that the service project then additionally funded software and accessories for the computers. While she didn’t say how much the additional outfitting cost or where that money came from, the estimated project cost detailed in information she worked up about the project pinned the estimated cost at $5,000 overall.  Burch says she submitted the receipts to someone who worked with Brown, because Brown had found a donor to cover the expense- something Burch says they were “blessed” to have. Burch also sent information she worked up about the project, which spoke about encouraging minority youth- specifically 6th grade girls at Eugene Butler- to find their “intellectual purpose” by having a laptop to use at home to support their learning.  She asked to be reimbursed by May 24, 2013. Just ahead of that, Burch says she picked up Brown at the airport, and Brown said she had a check for Burch, but it had been made out to the wrong person by mistake. On May 24, 2013, Burch says she got a check for $1,420, although she doesn’t remember who gave it to her. The check was written by The Alexander Agency- a group Burch has no knowledge of.  The Alexander Agency is associated with longtime Brown staffer Vonn Alexander. Prosecutors showed not just the check in question that went to Burch, but a check from Friends of Corrine Brown to The Alexander Agency for the same amount- $1,420- that was written the day prior. The memo line on the check from Friends of Corrine Brown was “laptops”.  One the same day Friends of Corrine Brown wrote the check to The Alexander Agency, Friends of Corrine Brown made out another check- for $1,350- to Corrine Brown herself. Prosecutors pointed out that amount is the same as what Burch submitted for reimbursement because of the missing receipt. The memo line on that check was “refund”. While being questioned by prosecutors, Burch says she didn’t believe Brown had put any money toward the laptops, although there was no mention of who funded the software and accessories.  During cross examination, Brown’s attorney had Burch confirm that she was, in fact, reimbursed for the money she had put out, and that the students had received the laptops.  One email chain shows Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons had tried to run the donation for the computers through another way.  When Jessica Lazzara Wynne started working with her family’s Foundation, one of her first tasks was ensuring the organizations they were donating to were all 501(c)(3) groups. In this process, she learned One Door was not registered, and reached out to Simmons- who is an alleged co-conspirator who’s already pleaded guilty in this case.  An email chain between Lazzara Wynne and Simmons in June 2013 showed Lazzara Wynne’s father had committed to the Congresswoman that he would pay $5,000 for the computers for The Links. The email indicates Brown had told Lazzara Wynne she had paid for the computers and was seeking reimbursement.  Lazarra Wynne told Simmons the Foundation would only donate to a 501(c)(3), though, and Lazzara Wynne had previously determined One Door was not properly registered- so they would not write the check either to Brown or One Door. Simmons responded by telling her to make the check out to the Community Rehabilitation Center Foundation. Lazzara Wynne says she didn’t know what the CRC was or how money donated there would help fund the computer program. They ultimately did not write the check.  As the defense continues to put the blame on Simmons, Lazzara Wynne agreed that Brown herself was not involved in the communication on where to make the check out to. Her father also said in prior testimony that they did not communicate to Brown when they discovered One Door was not a registered non-profit, speaking instead to Simmons.  What was not mentioned during this questioning was any money from One Door For Education, which is the group Brown and a few others represented as a charity to solicit more than $800,000 in donations, but the government argues was actually used for personal expenses and lavish events. Burch says she didn’t know about One Door at the time.  Others say they donated to One Door for computers or iPads, although that hasn’t been linked to this project. One example is Stephen Bittel, who’s $5,000 contribution to One Door was invoiced for “annual student computer drive”.  The service project for The Links is not the only time The Alexander Agency has come up in the testimony so far. Another instance deals with a commemorative edition of Onyx magazine featuring Brown on the cover. The magazine says it was funded by Friends of Corrine Brown, but prosecutors say the money actually came through One Door donors.  Don Miller, the Director of Government Affairs for Picerne Development Corporation, says he tried to talk his boss, Robert Picerne, out of giving for the magazine. Ultimately, prosecutors showed a $5,000 invoice from the company to Onyx magazine for 20,000 copies.  The check that Richard Lipsky wrote for $10,000, though, was ultimately made to pay to The Alexander Agency.  Lipsky said he and a driver picked up Brown and her daughter Shantrel at the airport one day, and Brown showed him the magazine while asking for support to complete it. Lipsky agreed to contribute $10,000, and wrote a check with the memo line “printing”, but left the pay to line blank. He says he did that because Brown wasn’t sure who to make it out to at the time and told him that she would figure it out.  Alexander is expected to testify Monday.  WOKV is inside of the courtroom through these proceedings. Continue to check wokv.com for frequent updates.
