Music
Kenny G serenades Delta passengers mid-flight for charity
Close

Kenny G serenades Delta passengers mid-flight for charity

Kenny G serenades Delta passengers mid-flight for charity
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Musician Kenny G performs at the 2015 LA's Promise Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 30, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kenny G serenades Delta passengers mid-flight for charity

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

With tempers flaring on recent flights, perhaps a little music to soothe the soul is appropriate.

Enter Kenny G. and his soprano saxophone.

TMZ reported that the legendary musician performed Saturday while walking up and down the aisle of a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles, in support of the Relay for Life charity.

When a flight attendant announced that the crew was raising money for charity in support of a crew member, Kenny G agreed to perform if $2,000 could be raised on the flight. The goal was met and Kenny G. kept his promise, according to TMZ.

