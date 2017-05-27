Legendary musician Gregg Allman dies at 69

Legendary southern rock musician Gregg Allman has died, according to a posting on his official website. He was 69.

The statement on the official website reads in part: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.”

The musician had been in poor health recently. He had undergone a liver transplant in 2010.

Allman founded The Allman Brothers Band with his late brother, Duane.

The music community took to social media to express their condolences.